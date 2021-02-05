Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend
I hope you’re looking to do nothing this weekend but sit on the sofa and binge content, as the various major streaming services have a ton of new arrivals coming over the next few days.
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video all have a range of fresh movies and TV series, both original and licensed, being added to their libraries from Friday, February 5th to Sunday the 7th, and you can check out the full list below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.
February 5
NETFLIX
Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
WandaVision – New Episode
HBO MAX
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
HULU
The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Antebellum (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
February 6
NETFLIX
The Sinner: Jamie
HBO MAX
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7
HBO MAX
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
HULU
Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)
First of all, Netflix adds eight new originals today, including a bunch of international films – like Italian romance The Last Paradiso, Taiwanese drama Little Big Women and South Korean sci-fi Space Sweepers. The biggest addition of the day, though, has to be Malcolm & Marie, the two-hander romantic pic starring Zendaya and John David Washington that was notable for being written, produced and shot during the pandemic.
Disney Plus, meanwhile, delivers Disney Channel movie Upside-Down Magic, National Geographic fishing-themed reality show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks and the premiere episode of original docuseries My Music Story, with each outing focusing on a different superstar. Last but not least, the latest installment of Marvel’s WandaVision has also landed today and broke the internet once again.
Moving from Marvel to DC, HBO Max sees Aquaman become available, alongside Studio Ghibli movie Earwig and the Witch. Hulu, meanwhile, adds The New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears and acclaimed 2020 movie Antebellum, and last but not least, Prime Video unleashes its latest original film. High concept comedy-drama Bliss stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek as two people who believe they’re living in a simulated reality.
What will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the rest this weekend, though? Let us know in the usual place.
