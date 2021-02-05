Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

I hope you’re looking to do nothing this weekend but sit on the sofa and binge content, as the various major streaming services have a ton of new arrivals coming over the next few days.

Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video all have a range of fresh movies and TV series, both original and licensed, being added to their libraries from Friday, February 5th to Sunday the 7th, and you can check out the full list below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.

February 5

NETFLIX

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision – New Episode

HBO MAX

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

HULU

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 6

NETFLIX

The Sinner: Jamie

HBO MAX

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7

HBO MAX

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

HULU

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

First of all, Netflix adds eight new originals today, including a bunch of international films – like Italian romance The Last Paradiso, Taiwanese drama Little Big Women and South Korean sci-fi Space Sweepers. The biggest addition of the day, though, has to be Malcolm & Marie, the two-hander romantic pic starring Zendaya and John David Washington that was notable for being written, produced and shot during the pandemic.

Disney Plus, meanwhile, delivers Disney Channel movie Upside-Down Magic, National Geographic fishing-themed reality show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks and the premiere episode of original docuseries My Music Story, with each outing focusing on a different superstar. Last but not least, the latest installment of Marvel’s WandaVision has also landed today and broke the internet once again.

Moving from Marvel to DC, HBO Max sees Aquaman become available, alongside Studio Ghibli movie Earwig and the Witch. Hulu, meanwhile, adds The New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears and acclaimed 2020 movie Antebellum, and last but not least, Prime Video unleashes its latest original film. High concept comedy-drama Bliss stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek as two people who believe they’re living in a simulated reality.

What will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the rest this weekend, though? Let us know in the usual place.