Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week
It’s almost time for another week to end, and the streaming world will reload and prepare to do it all over again beginning from tomorrow. It’s a constant battle between the so-called ‘Big Five’ to ensure that subscribers remain engaged and invested in shelling out their monthly fee, and the competition is only continuing to heat up now that Paramount+ is up and running, looking to make sizeable tent in the market for good measure by yanking Mark Wahlberg’s big budget sci-fi blockbuster Infinite from theaters and positioning it as a marquee original.
Of course, CBS All Access only officially rebranded in March, so it’s got a long way to go before it can match either the libraries or customer base of Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video, who boast a combined audience of close to half a billion people. Needless to say, there’s another avalanche of new additions coming to the libraries of every single one of the aforementioned platforms, and you can check out the full list below.
May 10
HBO MAX
Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Wander Darkly (2020)
May 11
NETFLIX
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
NETFLIX
Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
NETFLIX
Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
HBO MAX
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Saint Maud (2020)
May 14
NETFLIX
Ferry — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)
Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”
Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103
HBO MAX
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
MLK/FBI (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
May 15
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
HULU
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 16
NETFLIX
Sleight
Acclaimed horror movie Saint Maud is definitely one worth checking out for fans of the genre, seeing as it comes highly recommended by The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan. Wonder Woman 1984 has also circled back around to return to the HBO Max library, while Netflix looks to continue its hot streak of low budget thrillers with Oxygen.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the most exciting seven days in terms of must-see new arrivals that demand to be seen as soon as possible, but not every week gets to be like that. The middle of the month is generally viewed as more of a placeholder period anyway, and things will definitely be heating up towards the end of May thanks to some big hitters like Disney’s Cruella and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.
Source: We Got This Covered
Comments