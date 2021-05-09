Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

It’s almost time for another week to end, and the streaming world will reload and prepare to do it all over again beginning from tomorrow. It’s a constant battle between the so-called ‘Big Five’ to ensure that subscribers remain engaged and invested in shelling out their monthly fee, and the competition is only continuing to heat up now that Paramount+ is up and running, looking to make sizeable tent in the market for good measure by yanking Mark Wahlberg’s big budget sci-fi blockbuster Infinite from theaters and positioning it as a marquee original.

Of course, CBS All Access only officially rebranded in March, so it’s got a long way to go before it can match either the libraries or customer base of Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video, who boast a combined audience of close to half a billion people. Needless to say, there’s another avalanche of new additions coming to the libraries of every single one of the aforementioned platforms, and you can check out the full list below.

May 10

HBO MAX

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 11

NETFLIX

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

NETFLIX

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

NETFLIX

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

HBO MAX

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

NETFLIX

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”

Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

HBO MAX

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

MLK/FBI (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 15

HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

HULU

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 16

NETFLIX

Sleight

Acclaimed horror movie Saint Maud is definitely one worth checking out for fans of the genre, seeing as it comes highly recommended by The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan. Wonder Woman 1984 has also circled back around to return to the HBO Max library, while Netflix looks to continue its hot streak of low budget thrillers with Oxygen.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the most exciting seven days in terms of must-see new arrivals that demand to be seen as soon as possible, but not every week gets to be like that. The middle of the month is generally viewed as more of a placeholder period anyway, and things will definitely be heating up towards the end of May thanks to some big hitters like Disney’s Cruella and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.