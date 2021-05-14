Creepy New Horror Movie Is Terrifying Amazon Prime Users

The horror genre is never going to go out of fashion, because audiences simply won’t grow tired of the visceral thrill that comes with being terrified out their seats. It’s one of the reasons why scary films always tend to post big opening weekends at the box office regardless of whether reviews are solid or not, because it’s all about those jump scares generating the maximum effect.

While you could make a well-founded argument that watching horror from the comfort of your own home isn’t quite the same, that hasn’t stopped Amazon Prime subscribers from checking out Saint Maud in their droves. The psychological chiller comes highly recommended by The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, who knows a thing or two about crafting terrifying tales, and as you can see from the reactions below, there are a lot of people who agree with him.

Saint Maud is on Hulu now and if u like the spooky stuff I highly recommend — Serina (@lil_bloomz) May 14, 2021

So. Saint Maud. That was unsettling. — travis hunter (@travismwh) May 14, 2021

Shout out to saint maud for being way better than the shitty trailers — MTTHW (@dirtfuk) May 14, 2021

Finally watched Saint Maud and it lived up to the buzz — Brant Lewis (@Brant__Lewis) May 14, 2021

I’m lucky I got to see an early screening in a theater, but I think Saint Maud would have stunned the world if it opened wide and not quietly dumped on VOD. It just hit Hulu but it’s not the same. pic.twitter.com/UDtZ8Cf8AG — BDG Union Member Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) May 14, 2021

Yall better check out #SaintMaud it’s super creepy. The ending is gonna stick with me for quite a while. — Alpha Cauliflower (@dylan_darko16) May 4, 2021

Watching Saint Maud and probably passing out. I’ve had an emotional wreck of a day. I’m so glad my friend is visiting me tomorrow I really need it. (No streams tomorrow and won’t be online either till she leaves) pic.twitter.com/tUu0Ia1fC6 — Michelle (@Kestrel138) May 14, 2021

Saint Maud (2019). Pt 1-Creepy and unsettling and it only gets creepier as it goes along. Unique. What a chilling and complete character analysis of Maud and how she sees the world. I hope I never meet her. Good music. Strong direction. — Lexie Carver (@Lexie_Carver) May 8, 2021

Do right by yourselves and watch SAINT MAUD https://t.co/hvYGmJdYhn — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 14, 2021

You ever just going about your day then out of nowhere remember that last frame in SAINT MAUD cause same — benjamin (@benjaminclarke_) May 14, 2021

Finally watched Saint Maud and HOO BOY that was a lot. Religious horror is always hit-or-miss for me, and I'm not sure how I feel about this one yet. It's masterfully made, but it's also one of the most deeply cynical films I've seen in a long time. — J. Kyle Pittman (@PirateHearts) May 14, 2021

Okay, so #SaintMaud was excellent! I may have peed myself a little at the end. Holy shit. Check it out on @hulu and @PrimeVideo! pic.twitter.com/m14xbVHXzy — PopHorror (@PopHorrorNews) May 14, 2021

SAINT MAUD is terrific. It's better than merely scary, it's *distressing* (possibly even more so if you're Catholic. YMMV) — David Bowman (@dlbowman76) May 13, 2021

Just watch Saint Maud w an oomf why was that so scary… — dobby is petite and fertile (@Cookbookgirl1) May 5, 2021

Saint Maud (2019)

9/10

Creepy but so good. 100% will never watch again though. pic.twitter.com/H29h2f4vVg — Helen of Troyble (@AneleEelRemraf) May 10, 2021

Saint Maud has been sitting on the shelf for a while, having originally premiered during the 2019 festival circuit, where it drew rave reviews from the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. The movie was supposed to get a theatrical release last April before the COVID-19 pandemic nixed those plans, and it was ultimately pulled from the schedule altogether after initially being pushed back to July.

Written and directed by Rose Glass, the filmmaker’s feature debut boasts a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, with Saint Maud following a reclusive nurse who walks a devoutly religious path after suffering a personal tragedy, before she develops an obsession over a retired dancer. While it did score a big screen release in the United Kingdom last October, Stateside horror enthusiasts had to wait until February to catch the movie on VOD, and it’s now finding a whole new life on Amazon Prime Video.