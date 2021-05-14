Home / movies

Creepy New Horror Movie Is Terrifying Amazon Prime Users

The horror genre is never going to go out of fashion, because audiences simply won’t grow tired of the visceral thrill that comes with being terrified out their seats. It’s one of the reasons why scary films always tend to post big opening weekends at the box office regardless of whether reviews are solid or not, because it’s all about those jump scares generating the maximum effect.

While you could make a well-founded argument that watching horror from the comfort of your own home isn’t quite the same, that hasn’t stopped Amazon Prime subscribers from checking out Saint Maud in their droves. The psychological chiller comes highly recommended by The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, who knows a thing or two about crafting terrifying tales, and as you can see from the reactions below, there are a lot of people who agree with him.

Saint Maud has been sitting on the shelf for a while, having originally premiered during the 2019 festival circuit, where it drew rave reviews from the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. The movie was supposed to get a theatrical release last April before the COVID-19 pandemic nixed those plans, and it was ultimately pulled from the schedule altogether after initially being pushed back to July.

Written and directed by Rose Glass, the filmmaker’s feature debut boasts a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, with Saint Maud following a reclusive nurse who walks a devoutly religious path after suffering a personal tragedy, before she develops an obsession over a retired dancer. While it did score a big screen release in the United Kingdom last October, Stateside horror enthusiasts had to wait until February to catch the movie on VOD, and it’s now finding a whole new life on Amazon Prime Video.

