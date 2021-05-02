Daredevil Reportedly Confirmed To Return To MCU In [SPOILERS]

The presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as part of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s sprawling ensemble is virtually guaranteed at this point seeing as we know it’s a multiversal sequel that Tom Holland described as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, while the returns of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro provide one villain each from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines.

However, beyond that there’ve been literally dozens upon dozens of potential candidates rumored for a cameo appearance, but one of the most regular names being touted has been Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Indeed, the actor was linked with a surprise guest spot long before we knew the multiverse would even be in play, and there were reports making the rounds that he’d finished shooting his scenes for No Way Home a long time ago.

Since then, Cox has been named in conjunction with a myriad of future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects including Disney Plus shows She-Hulk and Echo, with insider Daniel Richtman now reporting that the former Netflix resident is confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, one person’s confirmation is another person’s speculation, but all signs are certainly pointing in the direction of the Man Without Fear dropping by for a brief hello, whether he’s in costume or not.

In any case, there are just over seven months to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, with the first trailer expected to arrive this summer. It’s very unlikely that Marvel Studios and Sony will give the entire game away before December, but the closer we get, the more likely it is that Cox’s involvement will be officially revealed.