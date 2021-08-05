Daredevil Star Addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Fans are still impatiently waiting for that first trailer, even as Spider-Man: No Way Home gathers the cast and crew together once again for the mandatory reshoots. It’s only a little over four months until Tom Holland’s third solo outing hits theaters, and the longer we wait without seeing any footage, the more people will start to worry that another delay could be on the cards.

One of the favored lines of inquiry has been the involvement of Charlie Cox, who’s been speculated to show up as Matt Murdock since long before we even knew the multiverse was part of the movie’s narrative. Those flames were only fanned when the actor dropped out of a convention appearance due to “scheduling conflicts” right around the time of reshoots, but it’s one of his Daredevil co-stars that’s now fending off accusations she’s part of No Way Home.

Kirsten Dunst, another rumored candidate for Jon Watt’s threequel, was spotted out and about with a mask-wearing friend in Los Angeles where the reshoots are taking place, and a lot of folks online thought her companion was Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page across Netflix’s Marvel universe. As you can see below, the actress was quick to try and pour cold water over the talk.

That’s not me. — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) August 4, 2021

Obviously, this is the internet we’re talking about, so a lot of social media users simply refused to believe the actress when she said that it wasn’t her, leading to some sleuthing on behalf of the Spider-Man: No Way Home and Daredevil fanbase, who seem to have at least reached the conclusion that it’s not Woll, but they’ll cling onto Dunst’s presence in proximity to the reshoots nonetheless.