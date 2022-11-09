Darkseid himself has declared what James Gunn needs to do with the DC Universe

Since James Gunn and producer Peter Safran officially took over as the new heads of the refurbished DC Studios, fans have had a lot of thoughts on what the Peacemaker showrunner needs to do with the flailing franchise. For starters, as much as folks want the rechristened DCU to move forward into a brighter future, they also hope Gunn will correct the mistakes of the past, as well. That includes releasing the much-mythologized director’s cut of Suicide Squad.

David Ayer himself recently reignited desires that the Ayer Cut could one day see the light of day, which led to Gunn receiving so many pleas from Twitter users that he had to release a statement. But if Gunn is still on the fence about the decision, maybe the latest DC star to wade into the discourse might change his mind. Namely, the most powerful villain in the DC universe himself, Darkseid.

'Justice League' star shares first official look at his cut Green Lantern 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Ray Porter, who played the ruler of Apokolips in that other much-demanded director’s cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, has made it known that he is likewise lobbying for the release of the Ayer Cut.

I’m sorry I’m late. Busy as heck.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Ray PΩrter (@Ray__Porter) November 8, 2022

In days of yore, Gunn would typically address fan questions and requests directly, but now he’s the head honcho he’s having to be more diplomatic in his responses. So, despite his aforementioned statement, we’re still not really sure where he stands on the issue of re-releasing Suicide Squad. Ultimately, however, the choice rests with Warner Bros. itself, which probably isn’t really what fans want to hear.

Still, time has proven that Twitter campaigns eventually get the job done—see ZSJL and Henry Cavill’s Superman return—so it may still happen someday.