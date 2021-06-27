Dave Bautista Says He Was Born To Be A Klingon, Wants To Join Star Trek

It’s pretty evident from glancing at his filmography that Dave Bautista is a massive fan of the sci-fi and fantasy genres, with a huge number of his onscreen parts taking place in heightened realities, dystopian locations, or the far-flung reaches of outer space.

As well as his signature stint as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer, the actor has also shown up in The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption, The Man with the Iron Fists, Riddick, The Warriors Gate and Blade Runner 2049. He also has Denis Villenueve’s epic Dune, intergalactic actioner Universe’s Most Wanted, George R.R. Martin adaptation In the Lost Lands and his first-ever recurring television role in the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s See opposite Jason Momoa on the horizon.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the former professional wrestler has now signaled an interest in boarding the Star Trek franchise, after admitting in a recent social media interaction that he’s always felt as though he was born to be a Klingon, as you can see below.

Likewise. I was born to be a Klingon. Just sayin. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/xV7jXpTMlk — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

Paramount is going all-in with plans to expand the universe at a rapid rate, with a new show slated to drop on Paramount+ every quarter, so it’s not as if there’s going to be a shortage of options for the Klingons to make their presence felt. On top of that, J.J. Abrams is also slated to produce an additional two feature films, so the chances are looking good for Dave Bautista to get his wish.

Admittedly, there’s a huge disconnect between saying you want something and actually seeing it happen in Hollywood, but the 52-year-old is a reasonably big name with a vested interest in Star Trek, so it definitely can’t be discounted.