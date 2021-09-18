DC Fans Everywhere Are Celebrating Batman Day

In case you didn’t notice, today is Batman Day, with fans all over the planet celebrating the Dark Knight’s existence. Whether you’re planning to fire up one of the many movies, TV shows or video games to have featured the comic book icon over the decades, it isn’t as though there’s a shortage of methods to pay tribute.

The campaign to have Ben Affleck’s solo outing trending on social media is already well underway, but that isn’t the only way Twitter has been paying tribute to the Caped Crusader. As you can see from the myriad of reactions below, everybody has a favorite moment or memory they associated with Batman, and they’re more than happy to share it with the world.

Happy #BatmanDay 🦇🦇🦇

So excited for you to see what's to come, so here's a sneak peak for our new trailer for #TheBatman that will debut on DC FanDome this October 16!!!pic.twitter.com/CFZ862mWth — Matt Reeves ➐ (@mattreevesrla) September 18, 2021

Happy #BatmanDay 😀

Here some of my illustrations of Batman 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pUJdoViQ9V — Serg Acuña (@SergAcuna) September 18, 2021

frasier looking at gotham city #batmanday pic.twitter.com/Rj12TAAV99 — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 18, 2021

Admittedly, only gluttons for punishment would choose to revisit Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin, especially when there’s two Tim Burton blockbusters and an entire Dark Knight Trilogy to choose from, or maybe you fancy re-watching several of Gotham‘s most deranged episodes, and you’ll be spoiled for choice on that front.

However you choose to celebrate Batman Day, you’re definitely not alone if the social media buzz is any indication, with HBO Max not-so-coincidentally debuting star-studded podcast Batman: The Audio Adventures today, adding yet another fresh batch of Bruce Wayne content to the slate.