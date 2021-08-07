DC Producer Not Ruling Out More Movies From Zack Snyder Or Christopher Nolan

Looking at the current landscape of DC Films, two directors that a had bigger impact on the company’s output than any other throughout the 21st Century are arguably a pair of the most unlikely candidates to step behind the camera for one of Warner Bros.’ big budget comic book blockbusters ever again, for a variety of different reasons.

We are of course referring to Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder, who left their fingerprints all over superhero cinema. Nolan helmed one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies with Batman front and center, influencing and inspiring a generation of similarly-themed reboots, re-imaginings and serious adaptations of heightened source material.

Snyder used Man of Steel as the launchpad for the DCEU, and several stars he cast in their respective roles are still set to play a key part in the franchise’s expansion including Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller. The DC dream team even paired up, with Nolan taking a story credit on Snyder’s Superman reboot, before executive producing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

The Inception and Tenet creator even warned Snyder against watching Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of the all-star epic, and following the release of HBO Max’s Justice League he’s admitted that Warner Bros. don’t have any interest in working with him anymore. However, SnyderVerse producer Charles Roven admitted that he’s never going to say never, and used an example from earlier in his career to highlight his point.

“I’m going to give you a Terry Gilliam quote. Terry Gilliam and my first wife fought bitterly about the Baron Munchausen cut. And he was sure he would never, ever be involved with anything having to do with Dawn Steel. And then I offered him Twelve Monkeys and he laughed and he said, ‘Well you really can’t ever burn a bridge in Hollywood, can you?’. The fact of the matter is, I would never say never about anything when it comes to entertainment, different ideas, ways of coming back around.

Admittedly, if you had to pick one then you’d probably stump for Zack Snyder as the most likely to return to the DC fold, and even then it’s a long shot based on the circumstances, but it can’t be 100% ruled out, either.