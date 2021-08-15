DCEU Fans Want Scarlett Johansson As Poison Ivy

Those DCEU fans are certainly a fickle bunch when it comes to deciding on who they want to play the role of Poison Ivy when the iconic villain somewhat inevitably makes her way back to the big screen, and it looks very likely to happen in whatever project Harley Quinn shows up in next, at least if Warner Bros. eventually get worn down by Margot Robbie’s constant needling.

It was only a few weeks ago that the prospect of Megan Fox as Pamela Isley was trending worldwide, and the actress’ recent resurgence and vocal desire to land a plum gig in a major superhero franchise would certainly mark her out as an ideal candidate. However, the former Transformers star has already been dropped as the internet now turns its eyes in the direction of Scarlett Johansson.

The two-time Academy Award winner is now a free agent having completed her Marvel Studios contract with the release of Black Widow, and as you can see below, there’s already a groundswell of support building behind her becoming the latest name to cross the comic book divide and board the DCEU.

Pls DC get us Poison Ivy Scarlett Johansson I would die 😭 — Sara (@LongbottomFanny) August 12, 2021

I NEED SCARLETT JOHANSSON TO PLAY POISON IVY RN. JUST IMAGINE HOW PERFECT MARGOT AND SCARLETT WOULD BE TOGETHER OMFL — Lourd's lemon (@LemonLourd) August 14, 2021

Starting to think Scarlett Johansson would make a good catwoman vs poison ivy to #HarleyQuinn in Gotham City Sirens — Lauren sweet tea in the summer ミ☆ (@SwiftJunkie1989) August 13, 2021

Scarlett Johansson to work with DC? Yassss now when do we get our Poison Ivy movie? Could die to see Margot Robbie & Scarlett Johansson together 🔥🔥🔥 — 𝔐𝑦𝔩𝔢̀𝔫𝔢 (@Mymynounette) August 12, 2021

Since DC likes to take the people Disney burns bridges with… Scarlett Johansson for Poison Ivy? #sirens #harleyquinn pic.twitter.com/0szDCDlI9U — Diego Leon Roman (@actionremakepod) August 13, 2021

Yooo if the rumors of Warner brothers trying to scoop up Scarlett Johansson for the dceu we NEED a poison ivy. Do it! — Lauren sweet tea in the summer ミ☆ (@SwiftJunkie1989) August 11, 2021

Seeing Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy would be GREAT!!! I just hope that she gets a good movie with this part (if she does end up being Poison Ivy)!!! Plussss, the combo of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn with Scarlett Johansson's Poison Ivy…will be such a killer!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/dBOKwHCpoA — JT💪👊 (@Jtsalayog) August 12, 2021

SCARLETT JOHANSSON AS POISON IVY PLS PLS PLS I AM BEGGING ON MY KNEES — em ⧗ (@lomlnatromanoff) August 11, 2021

Scarlett Johansson should join the DCEU as poison ivy pic.twitter.com/QrH6TNDBU7 — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@Memez_supplier) August 11, 2021

ALL I NEED IS MARGOT ROBBIE AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON AS HARLEY QUINN AND POISON IVY pic.twitter.com/UohP0Y1Egt — cri misses nat ⴵ (@scarspugh) August 11, 2021

I saw #PoisonIvy trending and immediately I thought of my choice actress 🌹 #ScarlettJohansson pic.twitter.com/ps2nIM1qLn — ᴛᴡᴇᴇɢʏʙʟɪɴᴋ (@TweegyBlink) August 10, 2021

We’ve already heard rumors that Johansson has been offered a part in the DCEU, which hasn’t been verified or corroborated as of yet, but given that she sued Disney for breach of contract and Natasha Romanoff remains dead in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, it’d be safe to say she’s done with that particular mythology.

She’d be a solid pick for Poison Ivy, but it’s entirely up for debate whether it’s an avenue either the actress or the DCEU would be interested in walking down together in the future.