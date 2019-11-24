Deadpool 2 Actor Reportedly Being Eyed To Play The New Iron Fist

It would be fair to say that when all of the Marvel shows were canceled by Netflix earlier this year, there wouldn’t have been too many people mourning the loss of Iron Fist. It was easily the weakest of the bunch, hampered by both a title character and plot that wasn’t particularly interesting, and the series even managed to disappoint when it came to the fight choreography, which had always been regarded as one of the strongest aspects of the streaming service’s Defenders-related lineup.

There’s been a lot of speculation over the last few months that Kevin Feige was keen to reboot all of the former Netflix heroes and absorb them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with rumors even hinting that Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal could be offered the chance to reprise their roles, but the latest word makes it crystal clear that Marvel has no love for Finn Jones’ Danny Rand.

The Daughters Of The Dragon Headline New Gallery Of Iron Fist Season 2 Stills 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sources close to We Got This Covered, the same ones who told us that Taskmaster would be the villain of Black Widow and that Charlie Cox is likely returning as Daredevil, which has since been corroborated and is all but confirmed now – have told us that Lewis Tan is one name being looked at to play the MCU’s new Iron Fist. The 32 year-old former stuntman is certainly the kind of charismatic rising star that Marvel likes, and has demonstrated his martial arts prowess on numerous occasions with appearances in the likes of Into the Badlands, Wu Assassins and the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot.

The English actor also has previous experience with comic book movies having played Shatterstar in Deadpool 2, as well as ironically starring in Netflix’s Iron Fist as Zhou Cheng. Tan actually auditioned for the title role, but lost out to Finn Jones, though he’d make a solid pick should Marvel end up recasting the part. And though he’s only on a wishlist at this point and hasn’t been formally contacted yet, with rumors saying that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be set to introduce the latest iteration of the character, we might end up getting an answer sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more.