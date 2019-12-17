Deadpool Creator Says Deadpool 3 And X-Force In The MCU Is Inevitable

The recent success of Joker has once again highlighted that R-rated comic book movies are definitely a profitable business decision, with the trend continuing after the two entries in the Deadpool franchise and Logan both scored big bucks and positive reviews. In an industry where a successful formula is swiftly copied and then run into the ground, expect a raft of adult-orientated superhero flicks to follow in the near future.

Despite the two installments grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide, Deadpool now finds himself in an interesting position now that the character is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU has built itself as a PG-13 franchise, becoming the most lucrative brand in the industry in the process. Obviously, the Merc with a Mouth is a foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking wise-ass that doesn’t seem to fit into the template established by Kevin Feige, although the general consensus is that the eventual Deadpool 3 will retain an R-rating.

In a recent interview, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld claimed that Wade Wilson’s introduction to the MCU is nothing short of inevitable, and that Disney would be foolish not to double down and introduce X-Force into the mix while they’re at it.

“You know, I just hope they can get it together. Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now, and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies, and they were R-rated movies, that together made $1.2bn and yes, I looked at those and counted them up. After the first weekend, I called Ryan and said ‘It’s a billion-dollar franchise!’. We were very excited. So I think Deadpool 3, X-Force… inevitable. I mean, come on. Josh Brolin, Ryan Reynolds, and now with Disney. How is that not the biggest thing, right?”

A Deadpool 3 announcement has seemed to be imminent for a while now, with star/producer/co-writer Ryan Reynolds taking meetings with Marvel Studios, but there hasn’t been any mention of X-Force yet. The ragtag group of characters were introduced and then swiftly killed off in Deadpool 2, but there was also a standalone movie in development before the Disney/Fox merger that was set to be directed by Drew Goddard.

Goddard seems like the filmmaker that would be a good fit for Marvel Studios, so there could still be a chance that Kevin Feige might resurrect the project, depending on how Deadpool 3 ultimately comes together. After all, the MCU is now expanding faster than ever, so the franchise will always be on the lookout for the next breakout blockbuster.