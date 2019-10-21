An MCU Deadpool Announcement Could Be Here Any Day Now

Disney’s takeover of Fox that saw Marvel Studios finally obtain the rights to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men may have happened months ago, but there’s been little in the way of official news about how far away the characters are from making their way back to the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in recent days there has been a lot of information coming out concerning Deadpool, with the latest rumors indicating that an announcement regarding the Merc with a Mouth is imminent.

Ryan Reynolds kicked off the speculation by posting a picture of himself at Marvel Studios HQ, making it highly likely that he’s been meeting with Kevin Feige about Deadpool 3. Then, franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick made their first public comments about Deadpool’s involvement in the MCU in interviews to promote Zombieland: Double Tap, before we reported that numerous internet tipsters had been teasing the news that an official announcement was coming. Not to mention our own sources have said that Marvel is about to reveal something soon as well.

Coy Jandreau, who’s worked with Collider, Screen Junkies and Nerdist among others, is the latest to take to social media and drop some not-so-subtle hints that Marvel are on the verge of releasing some huge Deadpool-related news, saying:

Hearing some rumblings about a certain announcement, about a certain merc, from a country I’m heading to as we speak. Hoping by the time I’m in the land of Weapon X to have heard more. (Hype hype hype) pic.twitter.com/ur3i9J6Acs — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) October 17, 2019

Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Ryan Reynolds And Deadpool Into The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not only that, but the official Deadpool Twitter page is now active and posting again, having been completely silent for months. Twitter pages for movies only tend to be active when there’s something to promote, which could potentially be another clue that something definitive is in the works.

#TBT to that time during #Deadpool2 when Bill Corso showed Maximum Restraint by not strangling @VancityReynolds. pic.twitter.com/jzmpHdLJ9V — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) October 17, 2019

From the amount of momentum that these rumors are gathering, it certainly seems like Deadpool 3 could be the next major project announced for the MCU and as soon as something official drops, we’ll be sure to let you know.