Deadpool Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Netflix’s Iron Fist In The MCU

Marvel Studios was initially formed in 1993 as Marvel Films, but it would be another fifteen years before upstart producer Kevin Feige seized the reins and launched a shared storytelling model that was as ambitious as it was unprecedented, changing the complexion of the entire industry in the process.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now the most successful movie franchise in history, with the Disney Plus expansion getting off to a solid start as well. The company boasts an unparalleled track record of hits, but not everything has been a home run. If you were to name the two worst projects to come out of the post-Iron Man era, then it’s awfully difficult to look past ABC’s Inhumans and Netflix’s Iron Fist, both of which hailed from the now-defunct television arm run by Jeph Loeb.

The Daughters Of The Dragon Headline New Gallery Of Iron Fist Season 2 Stills 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The latter was comfortably the weakest of the entire Netflix experiment, with both seasons following Finn Jones’ Danny Rand scoring the worst critical reactions out of the roster, which overall covered six shows and thirteen runs of television. And we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Deadpool will make Iron Fist one of his many targets when he debuts in the MCU.

Of course, the Netflix series was recently trending for all the wrong reasons after the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped, so it would make a lot of sense from the Merc with a Mouth’s perspective were he to pitch up at his new home and immediately set his sights on mocking what’s widely acknowledged as one of the MCU’s most notable missteps.