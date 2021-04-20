Home / movies

The Internet’s Roasting Iron Fist After Awesome Shang-Chi Trailer Debuts

The internet was buzzing yesterday after Marvel Studios surprised star Simu Liu on his birthday by dropping the debut trailer for September’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Naturally, it didn’t take long for people to start digging through the actor’s social media history to try and have him canceled for admitting a decade ago that he isn’t a fan of Nicki Minaj’s music, which is a thing that actually happened less than 24 hours ago.

For the most part, though, the reactions to the first footage from Shang-Chi were hugely enthusiastic. The visuals and action sequences promise something different to what we’ve become used to seeing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, even if the broad strokes of the narrative are firmly on familiar ground by having a title hero reconcile with his troubled past to embrace his destiny in the present.

However, the debut promo also saw Netflix’s Iron Fist trending, as fans sought to make comparisons between the two martial arts Marvel projects. It goes without saying that Shang-Chi already looks vastly superior to Danny Rand’s streaming series, which was comfortably the weakest to come out of the relationship between Netflix and the comic book company by far. And the fans clearly agree, as you can tell from the reactions below.

Now that the rights to Iron Fist have reverted back to Kevin Feige’s outfit and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to introduce mystical martial arts into the franchise, there’s every chance we could see a rebooted Rand appear in a future sequel to Destin Daniel Cretton’s upcoming blockbuster, something that’s already been rumored more than once in the recent past.

