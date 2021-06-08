De-Aged Harrison Ford Rumored For Indiana Jones 5

We won’t find out until next summer if it’s a good idea or not, but we’re getting an 80 year-old Harrison Ford battling both bad guys and the sands of time when Indiana Jones 5 arrives in July 2022. As recent set photos would attest, the veteran star still looks the part as the rugged adventurer with a twinkle in his eye, but a previous batch of behind the scenes images have potentially teased some de-aging.

The pictures in question saw a stuntman wearing a mask designed to look like prime era Indy riding a motorcycle, which is a standard if creepy practice for many big budget blockbusters, but the fact shooting involved a train decked out in Nazi iconography may hint at a flashback sequence set in or around World War II, and as great as Ford looks for his age, he’s not going to pass for 20 years his own junior.

Disney and Lucasfilm have been fairly big proponents of de-aging technology as we’ve seen countless times in recent years, but it would also be fair to say that Captain Marvel‘s Nick Fury was vastly superior to The Mandalorian‘s Luke Skywalker in terms of how convincing it looked onscreen. That being said, if it does turn out to be the case for Indiana Jones 5, then it’ll only be for a couple of scenes at most to set the stage for whatever the main thrust of the narrative ends up being.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors of a younger version of the title hero, but the most recent batch of speculation pointed towards Nazi scientists and the Space Race as a possible plot direction, so it could all tie together in the end.