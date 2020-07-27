Disney Plus Is Adding Over 20 New Movies/Shows This Week

Over this past weekend, you might have worked your way through the handful of new titles which arrived on Disney Plus on Friday, as per the service’s weekly batch of fresh content. For the last Friday of the month, however, a lot more movies and shows are being added to the site’s library for you to enjoy. There are several documentaries and some National Geographic content, as well as the start of a much-anticipated new series and a beloved animated film.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Disney Plus on the last day of the month below:

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 139 “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”) *Disney+ Original

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

Incredibles 2

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Muppets Now (Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”) *Disney+ Original

One Day At Disney (Episode 135 “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”) *Disney+ Original

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

The highlight of the load has to be Incredibles 2, the latest title available as part of Disney Plus’ Summer Movie Nights season. This sequel to the acclaimed 2004 superhero animation from director Brad Bird picks up with the Parr family directly after the events of the first one. This time, Elastigirl has to go it alone to defeat the evil Screenslaver. It received a warm reception from fans and critics alike when it arrived back in summer 2018 and now you can give it another go on streaming.

Another notable addition is the premiere of Muppets Now, a new unscripted comedy show featuring everyone’s favorite felt funsters. The series, made up of six 30-minute episodes, will consist of three segments – a game show, a cooking show and a talk show. As well as Kermit and company, each episode will have cameos from various guest stars including Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, RuPaul and Aubrey Plaza.

Also, be sure to watch out for the Marvel Funko animated shorts and the latest episodes of One Day at Disney and Disney Family Sundays.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? As always, let us know down below.