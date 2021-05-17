Disney Plus Announces Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows For June

Disney Plus has announced its full lineup for June and undoubtedly, the highlight is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief set to make his triumphant return to the franchise in his very own TV show.

Just like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, Loki will take viewers into uncharted territory for the MCU, as it follows the Asgardian trickster after he escaped from the 2012 version New York in Avengers: Endgame with the Tesseract in his possession, only to fall foul of Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority.

Expectations are sky high for the show, and understandably so, but it’s far from the only thing coming to Disney Plus next month and below, you can find every new film and TV series that’s on its way to the Mouse House’s streaming platform.

Released June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot: Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

Released June 9

Loki: Episode 1

Released June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation: Season Two Premiere

Big Shot: Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107

Released June 16

Loki: Episode 2

Released June 18

Luca

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Big Shot: Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206 “Yes, And…”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108

Released June 23

Loki: Episode 3

Released June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109

Released June 30

Loki: Episode 4

So, not the most stacked lineup we’ve seen from the studio, but a solid haul of titles overall. Again, Loki is undoubtedly the highlight of the bunch, but we’ve also got new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch to look forward to, not to mention the addition of a Marvel movie in the form of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Sure, that’s hardly a beloved film, but it doesn’t hurt to have another pic from the comic book giant on the platform.

We’ve also got Raya and the Last Dragon coming to Disney Plus, following its Premier Access debut earlier this year, and those who didn’t shell out the $30 a few months ago to catch it would be wise to see what they’ve been missing out on.

But tell us, what will you be checking out in June on the Mouse House’s streaming site? Let us know down below.