Disney Plus Is Adding 13 New Movies And TV Series This Week

Disney Plus is adding over a dozen new titles this coming week. The weekly schedule of the House of Mouse’s streaming service is packed full of original TV content right now, so there’s something for all subscribers to enjoy, whatever their tastes. Take a look at the full list of what’s making its way to D+ the week beginning August 16th below and then scroll down for more info:

August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1): Ep. “Pack Attack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1): Ep. “Blind Faith”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice” *Disney+ Original

Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere *Disney+ Original

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Monsters at Work: Episode 108 “Little Monsters” *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch: Episode 105 “Road To Smell Dorado” *Disney+ Original

What If…?: Episode 102 *Disney+ Original

August 20

Eragon

At this point, D+’s Wednesday haul hugely outweighs the Friday offerings. And this week, all but one title drop mid-week. First of all, there are new episodes of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, Pixar series Monsters at Work and Josh Peck vehicle Turner & Hooch to catch, as well as the second installment of Marvel’s animated anthology What If..?. This week imagines what it would be like if Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) became Star-Lord.

Elsewhere, five fresh episodes of acclaimed animated The Owl House land the same day, as does the second season premiere of Diary of a Future President, starring and produced by Gina Rodriguez, following its first season which debuted in January 2020. Not to mention more from National Geographic content like Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog and Life Before Zero.

Then on Friday, 2006’s dragon-themed fantasy adventure Eragon flies onto D+, starring Ed Speelers, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich. Its arrival on streaming is pretty timely as creator Christopher Paolini recently spearheaded a viral social media campaign to get Disney, who inherited the rights from Fox, to reboot Eragon, much like the studio’s doing with Percy Jackson. But for now there’s been no word that this is something that’s in the works.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus this week.