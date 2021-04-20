Disney Reportedly Sees Ryan Reynolds As A Gold Mine
Ryan Reynolds has always been a popular star, but it arguably wasn’t until the success of Fox’s two Deadpool movies that he managed to finally scramble to the top of the Hollywood A-list. His social media antics and sprawling business empire have made him a very wealthy and incredibly successful actor, writer, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, marketing executive and more, but his status as a proven box office drawn remains up for debate.
Excluding the Merc with a Mouth’s two solo outings and his cameo in Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, the highest-grossing live-action film Reynolds has ever appeared in is ironically X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was panned by critics and underwhelmed at the box office after topping out at $374 million globally, and he’s admitted on more than one occasion that he only joined the mutant prequel so nobody else was cast as Wade Wilson.
In fact, throughout his entire career, the 44 year-old has played a main role in precisely one film that made over $300 million in theaters where he wasn’t either an animated character or a superhero, and that was 2009 rom-com The Proposal. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Disney see him as a gold mine, and while the tipster doesn’t dive into any specifics as to how or why the Mouse House are under that impression, from a purely commercial perspective, there’s not really much evidence to show that he is.
From a social media and viral marketing point of view, he’s undoubtedly one of the best in the business, and he’s got a slew of projects in development all over Tinseltown including upcoming action comedy Free Guy, which is being distributed by Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios. Of course, Deadpool 3 stands every chance of hitting a billion dollars, but it’s hard to know how the studio plan to utilize the so-called gold mine of Ryan Reynolds until we get some additional information about what it could potentially entail.
