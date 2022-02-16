Marvel fans have been busy ever since the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer dropped on Super Bowl Sunday, as it offered an incredibly dense tease at the much-anticipated sequel, featuring glimpses of cameos from a range of crossover characters. What’s more, the accompanying poster is just as loaded with Easter eggs, encouraging folks to spend all their time analyzing every inch of it.

One dedicated fan, in particular, spent their whole night working on as thorough a breakdown of the Doctor Strange 2 poster as you’ll find anywhere on the internet. Twitter user @flimaddict’s poster analysis went viral on social media after they allegedly stayed up until six in the morning to complete it. Take a look at it for yourself via the tweet below:

friend: why don’t you sleep anymore ? me every night till 6am: #WandaMaximoff #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/7CW6MbsJ45 — Ava | euphoria era (@flImaddict) February 15, 2022

The poster captures Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange surrounded by the shards of the exploding window in his Sanctum Sanctorum. The shards represent the many characters and other universes that will be featured in the film. @Flimaddict has done a commendable job identifying nearly all of them, even though some remain undecipherable at this stage.

Most of the shards, it seems, highlight the various variants of Strange himself we’ll meet in the movie, including Dark Strange from What If…?, Zombie Strange, and Defender Strange. There are also a bunch of Wanda Maximoffs (Elizabeth Olsen) some of whom look saner than others. Further characters showcased include Wong (Benedict Wong), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and new MCU addition America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

As fans have noted before, another shard appears to feature Captain Carter’s shield, hinting at a cameo from Hayley Atwell, while another has people convinced that Ryan Reynolds is about to make his debut as Deadpool. Which isn’t so far-fetched when you remember Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier is definitely involved.

We’ve still got a few months of furious theorizing to do as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.