Does ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ have a post-credits scene?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

2022 has been responsible for some fantastic sequels, with Scream, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water all releasing in the calendar year. Joining the ranks of these fantastic sequels is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish which was directed by Joel Crawford. It is the sequel to Puss in Boots, which was released in 2011. If you can cast your mind back to 2004, you might recall that Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) was introduced in Shrek 2 and that he is a part of that franchise.

The film follows our main cat Puss in Boots as he is made to realize that he has used up eight of his nine lives. Helped (and sometimes hindered) by Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and other members of the fairy tale community he journeys to find the Last Wish so he can wish back his eight lost lives, and continue to live as a fearless outlaw. With that being said you might be sitting in the theater wondering whether the film has a post-credits scene, so let’s take a look at the film and tell you if it is worth waiting around until the end of the credits.

Is there a post-credits scene in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?

Image via Universal Pictures

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ends in such a way that does not necessarily suggest that the movie will have a post-credits scene. Kitty, Puss, and Perrito (Harvey Guillén) manage to defeat the evil “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney), with Puss giving up the Last Wish to be content with Kitty. The three end the film by sailing on a ship, on to a new adventure.

Whether the film has a post-credits scene is up for debate, as there is no extra scene where any character teases the next film, or a scene where Puss in Boots explained what happened in the movie to Donkey or anything like that. Instead, if you do happen to stay until the end of the credits you will hear the voice of Puss in Boots pay an homage to Ferris Bueler’s Day Off and question why you are still in the theater.

It is not as if the film needed a post-credits scene, as the ending of the film manages to wrap up the story well and set up the next entry in the Shrek franchise. However, you might still want to stay at the end of the credits to watch the names of all the people who worked on the film, including all of the brilliant animators. Or you might just want to hear the sultry tones of Antonio Banderas one last time before leaving the theater.

Catch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish while it is in theaters now.