Following its release in cinemas back in November, it won’t be long until Marvel’s Eternals makes its way to Disney Plus. Subscribers can catch the ensemble comic book film on the streaming platform from Jan. 12th, just over three months since its theatrical opening. Those looking to own a physical copy of Chloe Zhao’s MCU debut will have to wait an extra month, meanwhile, as it doesn’t release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD until Feb. 15th.

We found this out earlier this month, and now fresh details about the flick’s home release have emerged. At first glance, they might sound mighty exciting, but actually, fans shouldn’t be expecting Eternals to feature a crazy amount of special features. As revealed by scooper Amit Chaudhari, the film will sport 180 minutes of bonus content. However, 156 minutes of that will be made up of its audio commentary track.

What that means is that we have around 25 minutes of other material to tuck into alongside the commentary. While that’s not too shabby, it’s hardly an abundance of bonus content. That half-hour of material will probably be made up of a blooper reel, various behind-the-scenes featurettes, and deleted scenes. Four deleted scenes, to be specific, based on what we know. Sadly, it’s unlikely the “bleak” original ending that test audiences hated will be included.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, and many others, Eternals follows 10 immortal beings that have been living amongst humanity for centuries who must step up and protect the planet after their ancient enemies, the Deviants, return. Look out for the movie when it hits Disney Plus in a couple of weeks’ time, and then when it arrives on disc in February.