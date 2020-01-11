Duel Remake Reportedly In Development, Spielberg And Cruise Being Eyed

Duel is often classified as one of the most underrated thrillers of all-time. Steven Spielberg’s early 70s pic is filled to the brim with tension and intrigue, keeping viewers on the edge of their seat throughout the entire movie. Given its cult status over the years, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before someone decided to remake the action classic and now, that appears to be finally happening.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ace Ventura 3 and a new Scream movie are in development, both of which have since been confirmed – a remake of the 1971 film is in the works and those behind the project apparently want to bring Spielberg back to direct. It’s unclear if he’s interested or would be willing to sign on, but perhaps even more intriguing is their desire for renowned action frontman Tom Cruise to star in the leading role.

Whether or not either of these icons will actually end up joining the project remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a huge win for the studio if they could snag them both. And given that this intel comes from the same sources who also said a Swamp Thing movie is in the works, which Bloody Disgusting has since confirmed, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

For those unfamiliar with Duel, the original flick saw Dennis Weaver portray a business commuter named David Mann who’s driving his humble Plymouth Valiant to go meet his client. Pretty soon, however, he finds himself being chased by an enigmatic, unseen trucker who’s apparently out for blood.

The plot of the planned remake would mostly remain the same from what we understand: a driver finds out another driver is trying to take him off the road by force and kill him, but with a few new twists added in as well. Still, the thrust of it would be similar to what came before and given that Duel still holds up very well to this day, it’s certainly not a bad idea to stick to what worked in the past.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing Spielberg and Cruise remake this classic film? Or do you think the studio should just leave it on the shelf and not tamper with its legacy? As always, let us know down below.