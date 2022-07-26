‘Dungeons & Dragons’ star reveals they almost had a very different dental plan

Sophia Lillis reveals that her character had canine teeth in an earlier version of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The actress will be playing a Tiefling Druid named Doric with magical powers of transformation and some impressive fighting skills, but not everything about the character remained from the beginning.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Lillis explained the initial concept of Doric, and the gift she received because of the change.

“In the first draft of my character, I had teeth – like, canine teeth of sorts. That did not pass. But in the mail, a few weeks after I finished shooting, I got home and they sent me my teeth. Which I have not touched. I don’t know what to do with it.”

Lillis is best known for her role in the horror movies It, and It Part Two, but in this fantasy movie she’s a completely different species. As a Tiefling, Doric is a human/demon hybrid from a darker plane of existence. Aspects of this can be seen aesthetically with the horns on her head and her pointed tail, but alas, the canine teeth didn’t remain.

Doric’s magical powers come from the power of nature, and she uses Wild Shape, an ability to turn into certain animals like the Owl-bear in the D&D trailer. Based on Lillis’ co-star Michelle Rodriguez’s reaction to hearing about the canine teeth, the character also consumes ash, and she wondered if they had traces of ash in the teeth.

Honor Among Thieves stars Lillith, Chris Pine, Michele Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant as the villain Forge Fletcher. It follows thieves who accidentally steal a powerful item for the wrong person and have to band together to save the world before it’s too late.

Grant jokingly said he confused his role as the D&D Dungeon Master with S&M at San Diego Comic-Con and it drew laughter from the cast. Much is still kept secret about the film based on the popular tabletop game, but with multiple previous movies that have underperformed, they’re hoping to get this one right.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes to theaters Sep. 8, 2023.