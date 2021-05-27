Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Black Adam To Kill [SPOILERS]

Neither Dwayne Johnson, DC Films or Warner Bros. have confirmed how Black Adam fits into DCEU canon, if indeed it does at all. The series of superhero blockbusters has been branching out and increasingly further away from the mythology first established in Man of Steel, to the extent that movies like Birds of Prey, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad technically all occupy the same narrative space as Justice League, but are nowhere near beholden to each other.

There was a lot of talk that Johnson could step in to save the SnyderVerse single-handedly and battle the cast of Zack Snyder’s HBO Max exclusive, which has died off significantly since the rumor mill first exploded into life, but it also suits the narrative that he’s been banned from talking about it, so we won’t find out for sure how his movie slots into the timeline until much closer to next summer.

However, insider Daniel Richtman has now claimed that The Rock wants Black Adam to kill the Flash in the DCEU. That’s pretty much all the tipster has to say on the matter, though, so it’s unclear how, why or when this is supposed to happen, or what it could hypothetically mean for the franchise at large, especially when the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut doesn’t hit the big screen until four months after Johnson’s introduction as Teth-Adam.

Should Black Adam eventually crossover with the DCEU, though, then all signs point to Shazam! as his number one target, which does present the neat idea of a mega budget epic revolving around the idea of Dwayne Johnson trying to murder a bunch of kids, but if Richtman’s information is to be taken at face value, then he’s also apparently keen to get his hands around Ezra Miller’s neck as well, which would have a degree of irony to it.