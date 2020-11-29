Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Keep Fast & Furious Franchise Alive With Multiple Spinoffs

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the biggest and most beloved properties on the planet, with the eight main installments and spinoff Hobbs & Shaw raking in a colossal $5.9 billion at the box office. The ninth entry may have been delayed by almost an entire year, but based on the trailers we’ve already seen, it looks to be maintaining the high standard of ludicrously overblown action that made the series such a cultural behemoth in the first place.

However, all good things must come to an end eventually, and the studio have long stuck to their guns in claiming Fast and Furious 10 would be the last ride for Dominic Toretto and his family. Of course, they’ve found a loophole by splitting it into two parts to stretch out the finale a little longer, but even after the credits roll the franchise is far from over.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham already have a Hobbs & Shaw sequel in the works, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us F9 would be heading to outer space long before it was confirmed by Michelle Rodriguez – that Johnson plans to keep the brand alive for a long time yet, and is looking to develop multiple sequels and spinoffs for the franchise. Specifically revolving around characters from Hobbs & Shaw.

Of course, as well as that, there are numerous ways to further expand the automotive universe. Vin Diesel keeps telling us the female-driven spinoff is still happening, while David Leitch admitted he’d love to see a standalone story following Eiza Gonzalez’s Madame M and her crew. Then there’s potential solo outings from across the timeline for the likes of Sung Kang’s Han, Gal Gadot’s Gisele, and even the rest of the Shaw clan. The Fast Saga may be drawing to a close, but Fast and Furious still has plenty of gas in the tank.