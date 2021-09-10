Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Black Adam To Fight Darkseid

Not to offer too broad a generalization to risk the wrath of comic book diehards, but there are plenty of comparisons to be made between DC’s Darkseid and Marvel’s Thanos. Both are all-powerful comic book villains who debuted in the early 1970s, possess chins that could be described as scrotal in nature, and have proven to be such a formidable obstacle that only the combined might of an entire team of superheroes can stop them.

One major difference is their respective big screen fortunes; Josh Brolin’s Thanos emerged from the shadows to live up to his reputation as the Infinity Saga’s end-of-level boss, while we didn’t even see Ray Porter’s Darkseid until Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max this past March. In the aftermath, his was even nixed on two fronts when Warner Bros. drew a line under the SnyderVerse and canned Ava DuVernay’s New Gods.

Black Adam Stares Down Henry Cavill's Superman In Epic DCEU Fan Art

However, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look in the Snyder Cut long before it was confirmed – that Dwayne Johnson reportedly wants Black Adam to prove his mettle as the baddest motherf*cker in the DCEU by taking on the tyrannical ruler of the planet Apokolips.

Ever since the long-gestating project finally came together, Johnson and his collaborators have talked up Black Adam as the Dirty Harry of superheroes, one who doesn’t have a no-kill rule and is every bit as dangerous as his reputation would suggest. If that’s the case, then setting him on a collision course with arguably DC’s biggest bad would definitely be one way of showing it.