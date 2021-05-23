Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Costume Reveal With New Image

We could be getting closer and closer to our first look at Dwayne Johnson in full costume as the title antihero of the DCEU’s Black Adam, which is admittedly based on nothing but the actor’s recent social media activity.

Johnson posted an image just a few days back that he knew would generate a lot of conversation, given that the merest glimpse of his superhero suit was visible as he took meetings and simultaneously promoted his new energy drink. The Hobbs & Shaw star has now taken things one step further by unveiling an atmospheric black and white shot of a cloaked Teth-Adam in full silhouette, as you can see below.

Obviously, it’s not the most exciting photo in the world when all that’s really visible is the boots, but it nonetheless feels as though we’re building up to a big reveal. Most of the major updates surrounding Black Adam so far, including the choice of director, official logo, release date and start of production, have all come via Johnson’s social media accounts, so it stands to reason that somebody who’s getting a Special Achievement Award for how they interact with their fans would also be the one to debut the antihero in all of his glory.

The Rock has also shown off cavernous sets being used to bring the cosmic comic book blockbuster to life, so he’s already established himself as the premiere source for all things Black Adam. And that’s hardly a surprise when he’s been attached to the part for almost fifteen years, meaning it’s clearly a passion project for the hardest-working man in Hollywood, one that he’s been generating buzz for in typically hyperbolic fashion.