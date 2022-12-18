Dwayne Johnson’s alleged disdain for ‘Shazam!’ has fans reevaluating his ‘man of the people’ reputation

Think back, if you can, to the halcyon days of… late October. Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam had just released into theaters, topping the box office with ease while giving the fans exactly what they’d been demanding for years thanks to a post-credits appearance from Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The leading man and producer spoke openly about spending years fighting the good fight to bring the Man of Steel back to our screens, promising that we’d witnessed what was merely the first step towards building The Rock’s corner of the DCU, one that would feature Black Adam sequels, spinoffs, and the long-awaited showdown opposite Cavill’s Kryptonian.

It seems so long ago, with Johnson now being accused of leaking falsified financial information to the trades, getting blamed for Cavill’s failed return, and debunking rumors of his discontent with DC while blasting the “toxic” culture, as well as the reports offering he’d turned down a guest spot in Shazam! Fury of the Gods because he deemed it beneath him.

For someone who always claimed to put the fans first above all, recent developments have DC defenders reevaluating whether Johnson was really in it for the audience, or merely himself.

Maybe if Dwayne Johnson didn’t spend his time shooting down the idea of being part of the Shazam movies it would’ve been different, but he had to look down at those and his made less money in the end — K.R. Morris (@KRmagic92) December 17, 2022

Actually, Dwayne Johnson did. Black Adam was meant to be the villain in the first Shazam film but the Rock wanted his solo film, and once he got it he wanted to face Superman for some reason, instead of Shazam. https://t.co/Jb7N03yZQG — Richard Kent F.M. (@TheFellowFan) December 17, 2022

Dwayne Johnson has literally never talked about Shazam but CONSTANTLY talked about fighting superman, and even took the role of Black Adam because he wanted to fight Superman. Idk why y’all are surprised he didn’t want to be in Shazam 2 or that he didn’t care about comic books — Blue (@BlueMaverickX) December 17, 2022

He never was.

He was a DJDC (Dwayne Johnson's DC) fan.

Clearly proven by his refusal to be linked to Shazam in any way, while pushing for a made-up rivalry against Superman & the whole JL.



The Rock's EGO was counterproductive to DC.

Bullet dodged, I say.#FireJamesGunn — Milivoy Ignacio 🇧🇴🇨🇦 (@Milivoy_Ignacio) December 17, 2022

I love that this whole Black Adam thing was so Dwayne Johnson could stroke his ego and say "I beat up Superman" then it all got snatched away at the last hurdle. https://t.co/9io6xAbfso — Andy McCarroll (@Andymc1983) December 17, 2022

Dwayne Johnson hyping the fuck out of Black Adam for years on end becomes so funny when you realize the whole project was WB conceding to an ego maniac action star pretending to have more power than he actually did — Volk (@ladolcevolk) December 17, 2022

Besides that, Dwayne Johnson's ego gets in the way. He has it in his various contracts that he's not allowed to look weak or lose any fight. Knowing that, and seeing him in the film, the stakes are lowered because he's always the strongest guy in the room no matter what. — Spike Prime (@Spike_Prime) December 17, 2022

It so funny to me that the rock is the nail in the coffin for the current version of the DCU, like his ego got Henry Cavill fired 😭 — HELLORaqi💚 (@raqs_onraqs75) December 18, 2022

One important thing we should definitely note is that while it hasn’t been officially confirmed or denied that the A-lister said no to Fury of the Gods, he was responsible for what might be the most self-serving credits stinger of all-time in DC League of Super-Pets.

John Krasinski’s Superman and his canine companion Krypto came face-to-face with both Black Adam and his own antiheroic mutt, the latter three of whom were all voiced by Johnson in a blatant tease for a Rock-centric animated universe to complement his plans for a live-action one, neither of which looks likely to happen.