Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.

Having recently landed an Emmy nomination for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series, Lizzie is more popular now than she’s ever been. That’s surely one of the reasons why the underrated crime thriller Wind River has been putting in a strong showing on Netflix all week, and it’s currently the fifth most popular title among subscribers in the United States.

The directorial debut of Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan, Wind River stars Jeremy Renner as a wildlife officer who discovers a body on a Wyoming reservation. Olsen’s rookie FBI agent arrives to assist on the case before they find their lives in danger as they begin to dive deeper into the mystery at the center of the story.

Wind River was a decent-sized box office hit after earning $45 million on an $11 million budget, winning strong critical notices in the process, as it currently sits on an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A taut and atmospheric thriller that makes phenomenal use of its vast expanses and remote locations, it’s well worth checking out for those who want to see one of Elizabeth Olsen‘s best non-MCU performances.