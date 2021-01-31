One Of Elliot Page’s Best Movies Hits Netflix Tomorrow

Netflix is adding a load of new movies this Monday, February 1st, and among them is one of the most iconic films of the 2010s. Yes, Inception is being dropped into the streamer’s library as of tomorrow and with Elliot Page being in the news a lot recently, it seems like a good time to revisit one of the actor’s best ever projects.

Page plays the part of Ariadne, who fills a key role within Cobb (DiCaprio)’s literal dream team. An architecture student taught by Cobb’s father-in-law (Michael Caine), her job is to design the labyrinth of the dream that the group is using to infiltrate the mind of Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the heir to a business empire that his competitor (Ken Watanabe) has hired Cobb to make sure he dissolves. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy and Marion Cotillard also feature.

Of course, Inception is famous for, among other things, its ambiguous ending, which leaves it up to the viewer to decide whether Cobb has managed to return to the real world or if he’s still lost in his subconscious. Nolan’s always refused to provide a definitive explanation publicly, but Caine actually spilled the beans a couple of years ago and revealed what the director had privately told him was the intention behind the scene.

As for Elliot Page, he made waves by coming out as transgender/non-binary back in November, and this month filed for a divorce from wife Emma Portner. Though they pulled out of upcoming gamer comedy 1Up, to be replaced by Ruby Rose, the star is confirmed to be returning as Vanya Hargreeves for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy season 3, which may see the character likewise come out as trans, according to recent reports.

Sticking closer to home, though, and be sure to catch Inception on the streaming platform from tomorrow if you’re looking to revisit some of the Juno star’s old work.