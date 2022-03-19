Johnny Depp’s controversial defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard is set to go to trial on April 11. According to Deadline, Business magnate Elon Musk and actor James Franco will be called to testify after Depp accused Heard of having extramarital affairs with both men. Furthermore, the trial is set to make public Heard and Depp’s private communication with some of the most famous and powerful people in the entertainment industry. This will include Heard’s texts with Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa as well as correspondence with James Wan, Zack Synder, and Bryan Lourd.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million because of an op-ed she wrote about domestic violence for The Washington Post in 2018. When the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed the suit in 2019, he stated, “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator.” If no decision is made at the summary judgment motion on March 24, Judge Penney S. Azcarate will hear the case at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Both Depp and Heard will appear at court to give their respective testimonies.

Amber Heard Hits Back At Johnny Depp In New Instagram Post 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

In September 2020, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million raising the stakes of the outcome of the trial. His attorneys tried and failed to have Heard’s lawsuit dismissed in January last year.

Prior to the defamation lawsuit, Depp sued UK tabloid The Sun for libel after the publication described him as a “wife-beater”. He lost the suit in November 2020. After the judgment, Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. The UK Court of Appeal denied him an opportunity for appeal in March 2021.

Marvel star Paul Bettany will testify on Depp’s behalf at the trial. A text message exchange between Depp and Bettany was submitted as evidence in the UK libel trial and played a significant part in the court’s decision. The texts revealed that the actors talked about various violent acts in relation to Depp’s ex-wife. The correspondence is included in Heard’s item exhibit list for the defamation case, as well.

Only time will tell how the case will turn out in the end.