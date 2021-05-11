Enola Holmes 2 Could Complicate Henry Cavill’s Superman Return

Netflix’s plans for Enola Holmes 2 could complicate Henry Cavill’s chances of returning to the DCEU as Superman.

Fans are desperate for the British star to suit up as the Man of Steel again, despite Warner Bros. moving forward with a reboot of the Last Son of Krypton. Cavill is not yet completely done with the franchise, though, as there exists the possibility that he and the studio could make a new deal. However, time is running out for WB if they do want to lock him down, as the actor is about to get a lot busier.

Cavill has multiple major projects on the horizon. As well as his ongoing commitments to The Witcher, the Justice League star is also expected to reprise his role as Sherlock in a follow-up to Enola Holmes, which was a major hit for Netflix last fall. Cavill’s detective only had a supporting part in the film, but Geekosity has shared that it’s the streaming giant’s intention to bump him up to co-lead opposite Millie Bobby Brown for the sequel, as the two sleuthing siblings will “work more closely together.”

What’s more, backing up other reports suggesting the same thing, Geekosity also shares that Marvel is keeping an eye on Cavill and is looking to bring him aboard the MCU. Time is ticking on a new Superman deal, then. According to the outlet’s insider source, “Warner Bros. needs to act soon if they want to keep him.” If they don’t, Cavill seems set to strengthen his lucrative partnership with Netflix and maybe even form a new one with chief rivals Marvel Studios.

Enola Holmes 2 has yet to be officially announced, but after its record-breaking opening in September 2020, the streamer would be nuts not to move forward with it. Director Harry Bradbeer and Brown herself have also hyped up the chances of a sequel happening in the past and if this intel is accurate, fans will be pleased to get more of Henry Cavill as Holmes next time, but it remains to be seen how it could affect his future as Superman.