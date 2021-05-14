Enola Holmes 2 May End Up Getting A Theatrical Release

Netflix has finally officially announced that Enola Holmes 2 is on its way. The first movie was one of the streaming giant’s biggest hits of 2020, so a follow-up has been the subject of a lot of discussion ever since its arrival last September, but now we know a sequel is definitely happening. And it looks like Netflix has a lot of faith that it’s going to be a big hit. Enough to maybe grant it something extremely rare for the company: a limited theatrical release.

We’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who previously told us about a Witcher prequel series being in the works before that was confirmed – that Enola Holmes 2 may have some kind of showing in theaters when it eventually gets here. Though this was previously unheard of, Netflix has just started testing out this release pattern. Last November’s The Christmas Chronicles 2 was the first to be exhibited in a (very) limited number of cinemas. More prominently, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is likewise being given the treatment.

The Justice League director’s much-hyped zombie-heist movie doesn’t become available on streaming until May 21st, but this weekend it can be caught in select theaters. It will play in roughly 330 Cinemark venues as well as 270 other locations across the country. That’s a big leap up from Christmas Chronicles 2, which only played in about three cities. So, by that metric, if Enola Holmes 2 is also getting a theatrical release, it might be on an even bigger scale to Army of the Dead.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would only be right that the sequel ends up in cinemas as that’s where the franchise was originally supposed to go. Legendary initially developed the first film with Warner Bros. for a traditional release. After the pandemic hit, though, WB let Netflix pick up the distribution rights instead.

Enola Holmes 2 sees Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprise their roles as Enola and her big brother Sherlock and is thought to enter production before the end of the year.