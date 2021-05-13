Home / movies

Netflix Users Freaking Out Over Enola Holmes 2 Announcement

In shocking news that none of us could have possibly seen coming, Netflix have officially confirmed that a sequel to a critically acclaimed smash hit with two hugely popular stars in the lead roles and built-in franchise potential is happening.

That’s right, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be back for Enola Holmes 2, with director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne also returning. Last year’s opener was an unqualified success for the platform, gaining rave reviews to wind up on an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 91% and draw in 76 million viewers in four weeks to become the sixth most-watched original movie in Netflix history.

While they haven’t been announced yet, it’s expected that Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin and Louis Partridge will be reprising their roles, with Brown once again producing as well through her PCMA banner. Naturally, subscribers were overjoyed at the news, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

There are five books remaining in Nancy Springer’s literary series, and Bradbeer admitted that he wants to make them all, so there’s still plenty of mileage left in the Enola Homes brand, with Brown also having been enthusiastic at the prospect of sequels for a long time. It’s yet another franchise for Netflix to tuck under their belts, and further establishes the young actress as one of the company’s leading lights.

Enola Holmes 2 now joins season 4 of Stranger Things, con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been, literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish and fantasy epic Damsel on Brown’s Netflix to do list, which should keep her under the company’s roof for a long time to come as her star continues to ascend.

