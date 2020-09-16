New Enola Holmes Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family

Netflix’s new Sherlock Holmes spinoff Enola Holmes drops next Wednesday and with just seven days left to go, the streaming service has shared a batch of new character posters which showcase the whole super-sleuthing family. That’s Enola, as played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s one and only Sherlock, Sam Claflin’s eldest sibling Mycroft and matriarch Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter).

As based on the popular book series by Nancy Springer, the movie follows the youngest Holmes sibling as she embarks on a mission to discover what’s happened to Eudoria after she goes missing. This time, it’ll be up to the spirited teenaged investigator to save the day, leaving her older brothers in the dust.

Check out the posters, which place the Holmeses in front of London landmarks (no historical errors this time, thankfully), in the gallery below:

Initial reviews have been very positive for this one so far. Critics are raving about it so much that it currently sits at an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. As the consensus puts it, “Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.” Sure enough, we’ve heard that Netflix have already decided to move forward with a follow-up, as they see the potential for several more sequels.

While Brown is the undisputed star of the show, clearly the film will have a family at its center. Fans are already lusting – er, that’s loving – Cavill’s Sherlock and the two new women added to the clan, Enola and Eudoria, look to be two strong female characters. Hopefully, then, the pic will prove to be just as successful with audiences as it is with critics when the movie arrives next week.

Don’t miss Enola Holmes on Netflix from September 23rd.