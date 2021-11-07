Eternals Fans Are Gushing Over Gilgamesh And Thena’s Bond

Eternals is out in theaters now and, in contrast to its poor critical reception, Marvel fans are loving it. Though the ensemble movie features 10 main characters, each of them has their fans, with MCU lovers celebrating a variety of the immortal heroes and their relationships on social media this weekend. Case in point, a lot of folks are sharing how much they love the bond between Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Thena (Angelina Jolie).

Without getting too spoilery, suffice it to say that Gilgamesh and Thena have one of the deepest and most meaningful connections between the Eternals in the movie. While there’s a lot of in-fighting amongst the team elsewhere, these two simply care about each other a whole lot. That said, the exact nature of their affection – whether it’s platonic or romantic – is left unstated, but that’s part of what fans are responding to so much.

gilgamesh and thena have my heart. pic.twitter.com/bAYvMkLKhB — Chris Evans⚪️ (@evanssimp_) November 6, 2021

gilgamesh took care of thena for 500 years pic.twitter.com/rCLqEIIKP1 — zach (@civiiswar) November 6, 2021

OK, that’s adorable.

the way she’s smiling at gilgamesh in both of these 🙁 https://t.co/mlLhtbc4P5 — caitlin (@SITHLEIAS) November 6, 2021

Fans can’t handle their devotion to each other.

They were everything to each other. The level of devotion and patience in their relationship wrecked me #Thena #Gilgamesh pic.twitter.com/dkIpTGQtkf — ☼Sol☼ Don’t drink the wine🍷 (@solflower_seeds) November 7, 2021

Folks also can’t get enough of Angelina Jolie and Don Lee’s real-life friendship.

angelina jolie and don lee’s friendship give me so many thena and gilgamesh’s vibes 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zlC3dGkZgG — gab ♡ (@imnikkiheat) November 5, 2021

“I can’t stop crying.”

// #eternals spoilers

THEIR WHOLE RELATIONSHIP- THAT FACT THAT GILGAMESH LOOKED AFTER HER FOR ALL THOSE YEARS- “I REMEMBER” MY GOD I LOVED THEM SO MUCH THEY LOVED EACH OTHER SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/jHjRyavqZu — dex ‎✇ | SAW ETERNALS (@eternalsbanner) November 6, 2021

Marvel, how about a Thena/Gilgamesh spinoff?

Thena: I asked Gilgamesh once why he chose to protect me. And he said, "When you love something, you protect it. It is the most natural thing in the world." 🥺



The bond between the two is purest. A spin-off series for them please 😭#Eternals #Thena#EternalsGilgamesh pic.twitter.com/Bve20KhOBR — Jomark Magbanua (@jomark_magbanua) November 7, 2021

The duo’s dynamic is one of the many pleasant surprises about director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel debut that wasn’t given away in the marketing. Gilgamesh had been mostly sidelined in the trailers while Thena had been portrayed as simply a fierce warrior. In the film, however, there’s a lot more nuance to her character and Gil’s selflessness and big heart has clearly made him an instant fan favorite. Meanwhile, another Eternal fans expected to be the movie’s main hero turned out to be the exact opposite.

All in all, Eternals is shaping up to much more popular with audiences than the initial reviews would’ve had us believe. Check it out for yourself in theaters now.