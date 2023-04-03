Even Chris Evans shooting down an MCU return is doing nothing to stop relentless ‘Secret Wars’ hype

After a string of disappointing MCU releases, Marvel fans have their sights set far in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be enough to save Phase Five of the cinematic universe, but some fans are far more interested in a much more distant film. We’re literally years out from actually enjoying Avengers: Secret Wars, but that’s not stopping some viewers from obsessing over the future Marvel release. Hype for the film is at an all time high in the wake of the first Secret Invasion trailer, but some fans missed a memo that arrived all the way back in 2019.

With the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, several members of the OG Avengers officially departed the team. Tony’s death obviously disqualified him from making a return, and — in the film’s final moments — Steve Rogers also revealed that, in his journey back through time, he chose a life of peace and love over more violent, intergalactic battles. Steve passed the mantle onto his longtime friend and ally, Sam, and retreated into what we hope was a thoroughly peaceful retirement.

Captain America — at least Chris Evans’ version of him — is no longer a part of the MCU’s future. He’s moved on from his superheroing days, but some fans are simply not ready to let him go. They’re finding evidence of the actor’s future in the franchise in every fresh announcement, despite Evans’ clear assertion that he’s not planning for any more appearances as Cap in the near future.

This refusal to accept Evans’ departure is illustrated in the responses to a recent story on the beloved MCU veteran. Quotes from Evans explaining that a return to Cap “doesn’t quite feel right, right now,” and noting that, while he thinks “there’s more Steve Rogers stories to tell,” the actor is “very very precious about it” make his stance rather clear, but some fans simply aren’t having it. They’re convinced that Evans still has a future in the MCU, and that he’s simply misreading his contract.

Twitter user @NicholasPascar5 is a dedicated follower of this particular line of thinking, proclaiming that Evans simply missed the memo on Kevin Feige’s plans to insert him into Secret Wars “as two different characters.” In the comment section, the popularity of this theory is clearly displayed, as commenters rush to insert their own theories about Cap’s big return.

Bro doesn’t even realize yet Feige already got him in Secret Wars as two different characters https://t.co/5nxLvXNWDy — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) April 2, 2023

Viewers are convinced that Evans is just enjoying a nice lil break from the MCU, but that he’ll be back and better than ever in a few short movies.

Exactly he don’t even realize it’s been there in the fine print all along 💀 — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) April 2, 2023

Fans aren’t in agreement about how, exactly, Evans will make his return, but they’re thoroughly convinced that a return is in his future. Whether it be an alternate version of Captain America, wrenched from the multiverse, or the same Cap we know and love, people are entirely unwilling to contemplate a future without Evans’ Steve in it.

They’re also convinced the paycheck will be enough to bring Evans back eventually, as the MCU continues to rake in massive returns, even as the quality of its releases maintains a downward trajectory.

Evans is far less convinced, but the fans might just be right about this one. After all, a recent (unverified) image seems to show the actor, dolled up as Cap, alongside a fully-suited Deadpool. This is sparking a brand new wave of rumors, as fans consider what project could include both actors, and hype themselves up for the potential of a Cap/Pool crossover.

Either way, it seems Evans really might have a future in the MCU — whether he likes it or not.