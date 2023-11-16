Every ‘Frozen’ movie and special you can stream on Disney Plus

There's a lot more 'Frozen' out there than your probably think there is.

November 2023 marks 10 years of Frozen, and for parents of young children, it marks 10 years of wishing they could let go of “Let it Go.”

While it’s unclear what made Frozen such a huge hit for Disney, the 2013 animated musical became the 5th highest grossing movie of all time at its initial release, and the highest grossing animated movie of all time as well. As of its 10th anniversary, Frozen still remains the 4th highest grossing animated movie of all time, and its sequel is the 2nd highest grossing animated movie of all time.

November 2023 also marks 4 years since Frozen II, so naturally many fans of the franchise are wondering when Frozen 3 is expected to hit theaters. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on November 16 that Frozen 3 is in the works, along with Frozen 4. Unfortunately, there’s still no word on exactly when fans can return to Arendelle for a new story.

That being said, with so many specials available to watch, it’s easy to revisit the Frozen franchise with a Disney Plus subscription. If you’re missing Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, you can watch all these Frozen films and specials on the streaming service now:

Frozen & Frozen Sing-Along

The one that started it all. For your convienence as well, you can grab your popcorn and watch the original film by itself, or if you’re in the mood to belt your heart out alongside Idina Menzel, you can catch the sing-along version with lyrics on screen for your convienence.

Frozen II & Frozen II Sing-Along

Following up a mega hit like Frozen is no small task, but director Jennifer Lee managed to strike lightning twice with Frozen II. Taking Elsa’s (Idina Menzel) ice powers to the next level while giving Anna (Kristen Bell) more to do, it’s the perfect follow up to such a historic franchise. Just like its predecessor, you can choose the original version or the sing-along version for your viewing pleasure.

Into the Unknown: Making Disney’s Frozen II

Frozen II came out in theaters at the same time Disney Plus was making its debut in homes across America. While families couldn’t tune into the sequel from home just yet, Disney released a special documentary recapping the film’s creation for fans to enjoy instead. It’s not only a unique look into the process behind Frozen II, but a unique peek behind the curtain of Disney’s current animation process.

Olaf Presents

During Frozen II, Olaf (Josh Gad) does a hilarious recap of the first Frozen film, which works both in-universe while also giving audiences who may have forgotten the plot a refresher. This gave Disney the idea to let Olaf recap 5 other Disney films (The Little Mermaid, Moana, The Lion King, Aladdin, Tangled) in the same goofy style. And yes, they’re just as ridiculous as his Frozen recap, and just as hilarious.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Ironically, this short caused controversy during its initial release in front of 2017’s Coco, as it was ridiculously long and people thought they bought tickets to the wrong movie. But on its own, the short film is a cute way of celebrating the holidays and acknowledging the different traditions everyone has when it comes to celebrating their holiday of choice.

Once Upon a Snowman

In the original Frozen, we don’t actually see how Olaf was created. All we know is he scared Anna and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) randomly on their search to find Elsa. However, the team behind the film did have ideas on what Olaf got up to as he travelled looking for Elsa. Hence the 2020 short film Once Upon a Snowman.

Frozen Fever

Just two years after Frozen‘s release, fans got a new short film before the live-action Cinderella remake taking them back to Arendelle. Including a new original song and bringing the vocal cast back together, Frozen Fever shows Elsa attempting to surprise her sister on her birthday, though it turns out the cold does bother her, as she progressively gets sicker from a nasty cold, causing snow-related antics.

Myth: A Frozen Tale

Originally released as a VR short film for Oculus, Myth: A Frozen Tale came to Disney Plus in 2021 for regular fans to watch. The short film acts as a prequel to Frozen II, with Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Elsa and Anna’s mother in the film, narrating a bedtime story. The story focuses on the four forest spirits we get to meet in Frozen II.

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Looking for a more charming version of the stereotypical video Yule Log for your Christmas party this year? Transport yourself to one of the gorgeous libraries of Arendelle Castle as you enjoy a fun Yule Log video with Olaf calmly enjoying the fire. If you’re missing the sisters and Kristoff however, you can enjoy the Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition, which offers a paper fire to watch with cut-outs of the Frozen characters popping on screen from time to time.

Once Upon a Studio

While not exclusively about Frozen, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, and Hans all make cameo appearances in the short film released in honor of Walt Disney Studios turning 100.