Every new android introduced in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’

The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The newest film in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally in theaters. The sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Broly relegates Goku and Vegeta to side characters, instead, continuing threads introduced in the Cell Saga of Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero follows Piccolo and Gohan as they attempt to defeat the new forces of the Red Ribbon Army.

The Red Ribbon Army is an old criminal organization that Goku fought when he was a child back in the original Dragon Ball. One of the ways the Red Ribbon Army has attempted to stop Goku is by using a number of androids created by an individual named Dr. Gero. In Dragon Ball Goku was prepared to fight against Android, 8 but after the android refused to fight a child, Goku helped free the android from the army, and he lived a peaceful life.

The androids would not be seen in the main anime until the Androids Saga in Dragon Ball Z. Android 19 and Android 20 were evil, with Android 20 possessing the brain of Dr. Gero, while Android 16 was somewhat gentle and possessed a peaceful nature. Android 17 and Android 18 started off as evil, but during the Cell Saga they reformed, with Android 18 marrying Krillin and Android 17 becoming a park ranger.

Cell was also an android, one who was infused with the genetic material of many characters in the franchise including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Frieza. Cell could absorb the other androids, and possessed the Namekian healing ability, meaning he could not be destroyed unless he was completely disintegrated. He was disintegrated by Gohan at the end of the Cell Games saga in Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero continues the trend of the Red Ribbon Army creating androids to defeat Goku and his friends, but this time they cannot turn to Dr. Gero who is now deceased, so they turn to his grandson Dr. Hedo to create new androids. Dr. Hedo is said to be even more of a genius than his grandfather was, and with the Red Ribbon Army’s funding, he manages to create three new androids. Let’s take a look at these androids and their powers, and see whether they were good or evil in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Gamma 2

Gamma 2 was the first android introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Voiced by Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2 is part of a pair of android twins created by Dr. Hedo. The android twins were created to match Dr. Hedo’s obsession with superheroes. Both twins are gray in color, wearing a yellow superhero outfit with capes corresponding to their color, and Gamma 2’s is blue. We first see the Gamma 2 fight Piccolo where whenever he makes a sound effect, like in the manga, the onomatopoeia is seen by Piccolo. Gamma 2 technically won the first fight of the movie, beating Piccolo, but only because he assumed he had killed him when really Piccolo flew away.

Gamma 2 then fought Piccolo again towards the end of the film, but this time he had to face him as Orange Piccolo, Piccolo’s newest form. Gamma 2 was no match for the new, stronger Piccolo, but it didn’t matter because Piccolo managed to convince him that Gohan was not evil and that the Red Ribbon Army were the bad guys. Together they fought Cell Max when Gamma 2 tried to sacrifice himself to kill him, and Cell Max survived while Gamma 2 died.

Gamma 1

The other Gamma twin was introduced when Gamma 2 flew back to the Red Ribbon Base. Gamma 1’s color is red, and they were voiced by Aleks Le. Gamma 1 fought Gohan when he attacked the base and he proved to be on par with Gohan because as an android he learned how to combat Gohan’s techniques. When Gohan transformed into Ultimate Gohan he turned the tide of the battle but Piccolo stopped the fight before Gohan could defeat him. Gamma 1 managed to survive the fight against Cell Max at the end of the film and he accompanied Dr. Hedo to work for the Capsule Corporation.

Cell Max

Introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was a new version of Cell dubbed Cell Max and he was voiced by Dameon Clarke. Cell Max was commissioned by Magenta, the leader of the Red Ribbon Army. Dr. Hedo managed to design a bio-android more powerful than his grandfather’s creation with Cell Max, one confined to the chamber seen above. But Dr. Hedo did not want to create the upgraded version of is grandfather’s creation preferring the superhero design of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

However, by the time Gohan and Piccolo faced off against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, Cell Max was still not ready to be unleashed. Magenta growing impatient and fearing the demise of the Red Ribbon Army released Cell Max prematurely, against Dr. Hedo’s advice. Because of this, Cell Max grew large and destroyed the Red Ribbon Army base through his rampaging. Dr. Hedo revealed that his android replication had a weakness, that if Cell Max’s head was destroyed he would be as well.

The failed fusion of Gotenks was enough to make a dent in his head, and Gamma 2 sacrificed himself to destroy the android but it was not enough. Even Piccolo in his Orange Piccolo form was not enough to defeat the behemoth that was Cell Max. He was ultimately destroyed by Gohan when he achieved his Gohan Beast form. No sign of Cell Max remained after Gohan used the Special Beam Cannon to kill the rampaging android.

We will probably see the androids return in any sequels to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as they did keep Gamma 1 alive. Cell Max probably will not make a return as it does seem like Gohan Beast killed him for good. Gamma 2 was killed when he tried to kill Cell Max so we could get a new version of him created by Dr. Hedo in the future, but we might have to be satisfied if we only see the return of Gamma 1.

As for the Red Ribbon Army, they have always found a way to come back to the franchise so we will have to wait and see whether any new androids are introduced in any future films, or in the anime. Even if we don’t see them again, the Gammas were a good last creation and are an extremely welcome addition to the Dragon Ball franchise.

Catch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while it is in theaters now.