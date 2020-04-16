Ezra Miller Reportedly Trying To Get Disney To Give Him A Star Wars Role

While the so-called ‘cancel culture’ is far too often reduced to online histrionics, it looks like Ezra Miller’s recent misdeeds may have a huge and seemingly justified impact on his career. The actor was filmed choking a fan while in Iceland waiting on production to finally start on Fantastic Beasts 3, and the internet was almost instantly ablaze with people’s reactions to the once-popular star’s behavior.

There were calls for him to be fired as the DCEU’s Flash, which is something that the studio are reportedly seriously considering, as well as reports that he could also be set to lose his featured role in the Wizarding World spinoff series, despite the revelations surrounding his character that ended The Crimes of Grindelwald on a cliffhanger. From the outside looking in, it seems that Miller’s entire career could be on life support before he even reaches his 28th birthday.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about Ahsoka Tano appearing in The Mandalorian’s second season and that Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker – that Miller has set up a meeting with the Mouse House about eventually jumping ship to join a future Star Wars project. And though we can’t say for certain if this is the case, it seems he’s worried about losing his DCEU role and wants to find another major franchise to board.

According to our intel, the actor’s a big fan of the sci-fi series and might be looking to line up his next high-profile gig before the backlash around him gets any worse. While there’s no word yet on if Disney would actually hire him, we’ve heard they are at least willing to hold a meeting. Though presumably, the notoriously family-friendly studio will wait and see if this whole thing blows over first.

After all, if they’re willing to CGI Daryl Hannah’s butt out of a movie that was released in 1984 so as not to offend anyone, then the chances of Disney giving a high-profile part in Star Wars to someone who recently choked out a fan in public seem pretty slim. But then again, who knows? Maybe Ezra Miller will be able to turn things around and come out of all this relatively unscathed.