Here’s How Daniel Craig Could Look As The Batman’s Harvey Dent

There’s still no word on when The Batman will be able to resume shooting, but based on Robert Pattinson’s recent antics it will hopefully be sooner rather than later. Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated reboot had only been filming for a couple of weeks before the production was shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and no doubt the cast and crew will be itching to get back in front of cameras.

Co-star Colin Farrell recently revealed that his reinvention of Oswald Cobblepot isn’t set to play a major role in the story, which matches some of the rumored plot details that we’ve heard surrounding the movie, and with so many familiar faces set to appear at various points during The Batman, it only makes sense that some of them are only going to be bit-part players.

The script is also confirmed to feature Catwoman, the Riddler, Carmine Falcone and Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson, as well as substantial roles for established Batman regulars Jim Gordon and Alfred, so Reeves will likely hold off on expanding at least a couple of those characters for the eventual follow-ups.

However, the presence of Gotham’s D.A. in The Batman has led to speculation that the most famous incumbent of the role will be making an appearance at some stage in the future, and Dalton Barrett has now created some new fan art that imagines James Bond star Daniel Craig in the role of Harvey Dent, which you can check out below.

While Dent may not even be in Reeves’ plans for his proposed trilogy, Daniel Craig would be a solid choice for the role nonetheless, although he might run the risk of coming off a little too similar to Aaron Eckhart’s take on the character in The Dark Knight. That being said, The Batman has more than enough critically-acclaimed talents among the ensemble already without having to worry about who could end up starring in sequels before shooting has even started again on the first installment.