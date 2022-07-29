Ben Affleck is back in black, returning to play the caped crusader in DC’s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor was caught out by a Warner Brothers tour bus that saw him and Jason Momoa on set for the upcoming film, with Momoa laughing and saying, “it’s not a f**king secret anymore!” He jokingly addressed Warner Brothers, “That’s what happens, Warner Brothers! When you walk out of your set.” Fans couldn’t be happier to see his return.

So Batfleck is in Aquaman 2 and the only reason they announced it was because a WB lot tour caught the both of them outside the set 👀 I’m laughing because that means pensioner Batman K**ton is most likely getting CUT pic.twitter.com/Koh6yFfpFO — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) July 28, 2022

Affleck had previously said that he no longer wanted to play the character anymore, and that his appearance in the Flash movie would be his last time donning the cape. This latest news would show that the actor appears to have had a change of heart. It has now been confirmed that Affleck will be appearing in the sequel with Momoa sharing a picture on his Instagram and writing,

“love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j”

Affleck’s on-again-off-again relationship with DC has been a little bit like a rollercoaster ride. His first outing as the character in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice received a heavy amount of backlash and Affleck was notably not happy with the finished product. Again on Justice League, the actor was not happy, openly discussing how the film was plagued with one problem after another.

It would seem that Affleck isn’t done yet though, and fans are delighted to see him back. Many took to Twitter once they heard the news to share their delight.

This fan thanks Warner Brothers for finally listening to what they want.

Affleck is Batman. Pattison great too. We just need Snyder’s vision. It will reignite DC. The fans really love his aesthetic. He cast perfect Justice league pic.twitter.com/JwldceC4mv — zengreenyoda (@zengreenyoda) July 29, 2022

Others are simply shocked at the news.

Interesting choice to choose a Keanu Reeves clip, considering Reeves will also be playing the iconic character in the animated film DC League of Super Pets.

me seeing Ben Affleck is now coming back as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash. pic.twitter.com/F5bAiIwmuG — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 28, 2022

Fans feel consoled to hear the actor is returning after DC’s spotty history.

This fan is overjoyed that it will be Affleck’s Batman used in the film.

Oh my goodness!!!!!! This is bigger than we all thought. Ben Affleck is shooting to replace Keaton’s Batman scenes in the Aquaman 2. The biggest W of all time for DC 🔥💪 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 (@Itssan17) July 29, 2022

Though there were a lot of doubts when Affleck first took on the role, he has become a firm favorite amongst fans.

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releasing before The Flash, looks like Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman for the Aquaman sequel.



More Ben Affleck as Batman will always be good news! He’s my favorite for sure. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) July 28, 2022

It is unclear just how much of a role Affleck’s Batman will take in the film or how prominent he will be. He will be starring alongside returning actors Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 17, 2023.