Fans question the existence of Margot Robbie’s latest needless spinoff

Fans were never going to accept the notion of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise continuing without Johnny Depp, and now that the longtime Jack Sparrow has unequivocally ruled out a return to the seven seas, both the sixth installment in the main timeline and Margot Robbie‘s spinoff have a mountain to climb in order to justify their respective existences.

The Suicide Squad star might be a popular figure, a proven action star, and an increasingly powerful producer, but that won’t do a damn thing to change the minds of Pirates enthusiasts who remain steadfast in their (entirely acceptable) belief that there’s no point in carrying on the swashbuckling saga without the leading man, major selling point, and most marketable asset.

In a surprising development, Robbie has also been announced to headline and produce a 1960s prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, with Austin Powers and Bombshell‘s Jay Roach directing. As you can see from the reactions that arrived online in the wake of the reveal, everyone seems to have the exact same question on their lips.

I like Margot Robbie. I love the Ocean’s Trilogy. This…ehhhhh. I’m not sure why it’s needed. The first movie already gave us the background we needed. https://t.co/TpAiMxGfCI — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) May 19, 2022

why it have to be ocean’s IP though… can’t it just be margot robbie being hot and stealing https://t.co/C6VGUN9VPg — jackie rudetsky (@jmickininaj) May 19, 2022

I’d watch the heck out of a 1960s heist movie starring Margot Robbie. But why does it need to be in the Ocean’s IP? https://t.co/QSKlS1Deju — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) May 19, 2022

Margot is Barbie. Margot is Harley. Margot is Danni Ocean? Sure, why not. https://t.co/Y3Fh0tEeMa — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) May 19, 2022

@TheCriticalDri2 WTF?? NEW OCEAN’S ELEVEN MOVIE IN THE WORKS WITH MARGOT ROBBIE — Andy Hawkins (@AndyHaw89285923) May 20, 2022

Just… do Ocean's Nine with Margot Robbie. And have one of them fuck Cate Blanchett. (I'm not picky. … Rihanna.) https://t.co/K4C3cC0SKm — LaToya Ferguson (@lafergs) May 20, 2022

Oceans 11 set in the '60s? You mean like the original fucking movie????



Margot Robbie Will Produce And Star In An “Ocean’s 11” Prequel Set In The 1960s https://t.co/CgWX84CTft — je40 (@je402) May 20, 2022

Now that being said I don’t have anything against Margot Robbie starring in an Ocean’s 11 film— but I think it’s safe to say it should probably be a gender inclusive film and not try the all-male or all-female cast gimmick. — Kenny Doberenz (@doberenz_k) May 20, 2022

The 31 year-old Australian is a fantastic actress, of that there’s no debate, but a needless prequel to the glitzy and glamorous heist series reeks of creative bankruptcy. Ironically, you get the impression that folks would be a lot more receptive were the project simply named as a period-set crime caper, without the unnecessary branding tying it to a four-film series that never once made mention of the Swinging Sixties, other than the fact it was the decade the Rat Pack’s original was released.