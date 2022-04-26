Fans Rally Around James Gunn’s Chris Pratt Defense

Fans praise 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn after he leaps to Chris Pratt's defence as the internet asks Disney to fire him.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Super Mario star Chris Pratt has long faced online criticism for his apparent membership of Hillsong Church, an evangelical congregation based in Los Angeles that has been repeatedly accused of homophobic views.

Hillsong’s history and the controversy surrounding it are detailed in our article here, though over the last weekend, Pratt trended on Twitter as fans argued he should be fired from the MCU and Patrick Wilson recast as Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn vociferously defended him, saying:

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!”) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

The waters on this are very murky, as nobody actually seems to know whether Pratt even attends Hillsong or not. Regardless, Gunn’s defense is very much in character as he seems to foster solidarity in his cast and crew, as proven when they came to his defense after he was briefly fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Now fans online are expressing their support. Here’s a selection:

leave it up to james gunn to get people to finally shut the fuck up about chris pratt🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/OncnNHCgJ0 — Zay👑 (@azulstreak) April 25, 2022

Idiots: "Chris Pratt is evil and we hate him!"



James Gunn: "I know the guy after working with him many times and what church he goes to. Y'all are pushing false info."



Idiots: "Fuck you! We know him better than you!"



You can't win with utter stupidity… — Devilsblight86 🇭🇹 Support 🇺🇦 (@Devilsblight86) April 26, 2022

Pretty cool seeing James Gunn the filmmaker himself actually sticking up for Chris Pratt from the Twitter weirdos who keep trying to cancel him on social media. These individuals are not your customers Hollywood and don’t support your business models. Stop catering to them. — Josh Bieker (@BiekerJosh) April 25, 2022

Kudos to James Gunn for defending Chris Pratt so forcefully https://t.co/v6puqxSStn — Jolson (@thejolson) April 26, 2022

James Gunn is a goat for this, it's crazy how people make up these rumors of Chris Pratt just for people to hate him. He's literally living his life, literally breathing, and people gun after him on the daily for no reason. The homophobic Church rumors weren't even true smh. https://t.co/zNiQWogc0U — Havok👹🔥⚡ (@ItzHvk) April 26, 2022

James Gunn going up to bat for Chris Pratt instead of leaving him to the wolves makes me respect him even more than making the GotG movies already did



He hasn't forgot who his friends were when he was wrongly fired and fighting for his job back https://t.co/D9R3EWHVq2 — CryptidWorks ✟🦊 (@CryptidWorks) April 25, 2022

It remains to be seen how all this will ultimately play out, though it’s nice to see the Guardians cast and crew banding together in the face of outside pressure.

As for Pratt, he’s going to have a busy summer. He’ll be playing Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 and will reprise the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion on June 10. Beyond that, he’ll be back once again in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this December, and then for what might be his final MCU performance as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023.