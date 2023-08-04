The stakes could not be higher for the MCU introduction of the Fantastic Four. The superpowered team may be one of the oldest comic book teams, but they have had nothing but trouble getting adapted for the big screen. After two failed franchises, now is the time to get casting right, and everyone is waiting with anticipation to see who will win the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. News reports of Joseph Quinn cast as The Human Torch have been circulating, but that is nothing in comparison to the casting rumors kicked into high gear surrounding Reed. Practically every actor in that age demographic has had their name thrown in the ring to a point where the Jack Quaid rumor was quickly debunked by The Boys team.

Other names, however, have been spinning fans into a frenzy. Fan casting for John Krasinski landed him a role in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. He was turned into spaghetti in the film, but fans are still clamoring for his return. Other actors whose names have been tossed into the ring include Matt Smith, Penn Badgley, and Diego Luna. Because of the SAG-AFTRA striking with the WGA, it’s unlikely we’ll see a resolution to this casting conundrum any time soon. But fans on Reddit have found a solution that makes a lot of sense.

Just cast everyone as Reed Richards

Introducing the Multiverse into the MCU has been a solution for many a problem. Spider-Man: No Way Home uses it to great effect by bridging the world of Tom Holland’s web-slinger to previous franchises that deserve their fair share of respect. It is even so powerful that it lured Hugh Jackman back to the role of Wolverine over two decades after he was first cast in it. The Multiverse can do many wonderful things, but it can also bring about a Fantastic Four plot point that has been a part of the comics for years. MCU, say hello to the Council of Reeds.

The Interdimensional Council of Reeds is an invention that could only come from Reed Richards. A scientist by design, Reed’s intellect, and innate goodness allowed him to create a council for the sole purpose of preserving the Multiverse. Only wanting to make the world a better place, many versions of Reed create a transdimensional place where they would meet and solve the universe’s problems. Joining the council is a selfless act because joining means you leave your home world behind forever.

This is a decision that many Reeds make, but not Reed Richards, who is forever entwined with his Fantastic Four family. That means we could get many Reeds in one place, though they may not be a main focus. This theory could explain why casting rumors seem all over the place. Marvel Studios may be throwing all their eggs in one basket, as it were. They could invite John Krasinski back to the fold, even if he won’t be our Reed. It would also allow the casting of different types of Reeds, such as evil Reeds from alternate timelines. The jury is still out for who will be the Reed leading the Fantastic Four. But at least for now, we can dream that Penn Badgley will get the casting he deserves in the future.