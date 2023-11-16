‘Fantastic Four’ would blow the Multiverse Saga wide open if Marvel is brave enough to resurrect 1 legendary MCU star in a new role

As odd as it may be to say about the world’s biggest movie franchise, the MCU has a visibility problem right now. Just take a look at The Marvels‘ record-breakingly low opening weekend. Luckily, there’s a way Fantastic Four can fix things.

Ironically, one insane but guaranteed cure — one that would 100% send audiences flying into theaters to check out the MCU once more — all rests on the shoulders of Invisible Woman herself, Sue Storm. With the news that Pedro Pascal is very likely going to be our Reed Richards, the onus is on Marvel to find a female lead who can match The Mandalorian man in popularity and widespread appeal.

There are various actresses who would do wonderful jobs in the part, but let’s be honest, what Marvel really needs right now is a piece of stunt casting so mind-blowing even the most casual moviegoers wouldn’t dare miss out how it plays out. OK, here goes: what if Scarlett Johansson played Sue Storm?

Before you strap me into a straight jacket and hall me away to a padded cell, please, just hear me out. First, this is the Multiverse Saga, where normal casting rules do not apply. Ex-Marvel stars can come back in any role they want to. Continuity hiccup or canon clash? Doesn’t matter, they come from another universe. Move along. Second of all, although it may seem surprising, after her acrimonious lawsuit with Disney in 2020, ScarJo is actually still close with Marvel and is even actively collaborating with the studio.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige recently confirmed the Black Widow actress remains attached to produce an unknown upcoming project. What’s more, Johansson made some intriguing comments to TODAY in a recent interview discussing her potential Marvel future, jokingly refusing to answer host Al Roker’s questions. It’s easy to assume she is cooking something up with Marvel, then, but it certainly sounds like she has left Natasha Romanoff in her rearview mirror. So, let’s just imagine for a second, that she’s switching it up for Sue Storm.

The aforementioned Marvel prez may be denying it, but reports claim the House of Ideas is actively considering bringing back some of its OG Avengers cast in a bid to bring those loyal Infinity Saga viewers back. Would casting ScarJo as, er, SueSto be a backwards, indulgent move that takes away a brilliant role from a fresh actress who deserves a shot in the MCU? Absolutely. Can you tell me that you wouldn’t be pre-ordering your ticket for this gonzo version of Fantastic Four as soon as sales went live? Thought not.

Vanessa Kirby would kill it in the part, no question, yet sadly the recent underperformance of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning perhaps isn’t the most encouraging indicator of her box office power. But slipping one of Marvel’s most tried-and-tested lucrative stars in there, even just for a brief multiversal cameo (the Council of Sues, anyone)? Now, that would really get them talking. And if Chris Evans can come back as Human Torch too, thereby combining two out of the six founding Avengers… Well, just sit back and watch that much-needed $1 billion roll in.

To conclude, the Fantastic Four casting conversation has gone on so long that my brain is broken. Thank you, and good night.