Film fans can’t decide if they’re hyped or horrified by the Harry Styles Oscar buzz

As far as fledgling film careers go, former One Direction member and global pop superstar Harry Styles‘ ascent up the Hollywood ladder has been nothing if not eventful, even if he’s only got a handful of credits under his belt.

The actor and musician made a surprisingly accomplished debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk, which went on to find massive box office success and awards season recognition. He then followed it up with a post-credits cameo as Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, meaning that his first two big screen outings took place in the highest-grossing war movie ever made, and as part of cinema’s biggest-ever franchise. So far, so good.

However, the Don’t Worry Darling offscreen drama has comfortably overshadowed Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort, while Styles has regularly been roasted for what appears to be a questionable accent and an unconvincing performance in LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman. And yet, the 28 year-old received a standing ovation nonetheless at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Unsurprisingly, the “Styles for an Academy Award” discourse kicked off almost immediately afterwards, and the opinions run the entire gamut, with just as many fans keeping their fingers crossed about his chances for the exact opposite reasons.

Harry Styles looks like he'll be gunning for an Oscar nom with his truly inventive performance in MY POLICEMAN. Styles takes the cliché-closeted-gay-role and rethinks it in a completely modern, post-metoo way. He’s near perfect in every scene! #TIFF22 — VICE Staff (@VICEStaff) September 11, 2022

tonight harry won his first ever acting award for his role in my policeman. one day we’ll hear "and the oscar goes to harry styles" and i won’t even be surprised — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) September 12, 2022

I really don't mean to sound disrespectful to a clearly very talented dude, but there's not a cat's chance in hell Harry Styles is getting an Oscar nomination for this. — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) September 12, 2022

someday we’ll be saying “OSCAR NOMINATED ACTOR HARRY STYLES” pic.twitter.com/LlscltiqFc — hannah ?! ✧･ﾟ| 21 (@louflickr) September 12, 2022

Oscar nominated actor Harry Styles encouraging his fans that camped out for 3 weeks for the Oscar red carpet to bark at him — m ×͜× (@evilmaura) September 12, 2022

white male actors raise their voice/shout one time in a movie and all of a sudden they deserve an oscar. i’m looking at YOU harry styles — kyles • midnights?? (@hollywoodndvine) September 8, 2022

i never thought i’d read oscar nom and harry styles in one sentence 😭 https://t.co/KBuMVC6PPc — julian (@4am4am) September 12, 2022

So, in a matter of days, we go from "Harry Styles, the comedic musician who delivers a mild performance to a bearable movie" to "Harry Styles the actor with a solid, passionate, nuanced role that puts him in the run for the Oscars" in no time flat?! — bigger than Kat 🌻 (@KatGoesToEroda) September 12, 2022

A star of Styles’ magnitude is always going to generate strong reactions and even stronger opinions, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on awards season to see if his work in My Policeman receives any more recognition. Most people want Brendan Fraser to win for The Whale because he’s Brendan Fraser, so it’s going to be a heated few months regardless.