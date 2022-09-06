Fans feel for Chris Pine being 100% done with Harry Styles during ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press tour

The internet has found this fall’s surprise new protagonist and it’s Chris Pine. Unfortunately, it’s not Chris Pine as Henry Pelham in All the Old Knives, Chris Pine as James Harper in The Contractor, or even good old-fashioned Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk. Unfortunately, it’s Chris Pine as Chris Pine starring in “Chis Pine absolutely can’t even with co-star Harry Styles” during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

So far, the Don’t Worry Darling Venice premiere has been fraught with attention-getting weirdness and meme-able drama most of which is thought to derive from behind the scene drama between different cast members including Shia Leboeuf — originally cast to play Styles’ role — and director Olivia Wilde. Things got even weirder when Styles appeared to have spit on Pine as he was sitting down for the premiere although Pine has dispelled the rumor as conjecture and misunderstanding.

However, even though Pine’s reps have stated that the two men bear each other “nothing but respect,” the look on Pine’s face whilst his co-star was saying that his favorite thing about the movie is that it “feels like a movie” falls a little short of polite regard and more into the country of dissociative fugue.

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

The internet, which is already having a blast with the “only adult at the kid’s table” demeanor that Pine’s sported since the beginning of the festival, is already making hay of Styles’ seeming gaffe and Pine’s reaction, which some on social media are saying may have been the last straw before Pine began to actually will himself away from the reality of his situation.

we’re witnessing chris pine going through his joker moment in real time pic.twitter.com/NpI8Owv4xy — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

chris pine at the don't worry darling premierepic.twitter.com/BqiF60dAcJ — 💭camila (@cinemaIwt) September 5, 2022

In any case, if Pine is feeling trapped, his fans are more than willing to come to his rescue. Just let them know, Chris. Blink hard if you can’t speak, Chris!